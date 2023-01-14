Read full article on original website
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lessonMario DonevskiNewport News, VA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Metal detectors at elementary schools: Repercussions of the Newport News shooting?Mario DonevskiNewport News, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Deputy back on his feet following shootout with homicide suspect in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A Chesapeake sheriff's deputy is back on his feet following a shootout with a homicide suspect in Hampton roughly one week ago. Investigator Scott Chambers was part of a task force helping Hampton police serve an arrest warrant to 46-year-old Lamont Lewis, the husband of a woman found dead on Christmas day.
4 people, including 2 minors, arrested after shooting near Suffolk restaurant
Four people, including two minors, were arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Suffolk.
Deputies give update in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office is hosting a press conference with the latest updates regarding the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby.
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
Full Video: IOW gives update on homicide investigation
Deputies give updates in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old. Full Video: IOW gives update on homicide investigation. Deputies give updates in murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old. Newport News Police Department holding hiring event. The Newport News Police Department will be holding an all-day hiring event on February 4, 2023. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/newport-news-police-department-holding-a-hiring-event/. Peninsula Regional...
Man killed, another hurt in Park Place section of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in the Park Place section of Norfolk early Sunday morning, police said. The investigation began when police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 4:40 a.m. after two men showed up with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Hopewell Police investigating double homicide after 'rolling gun battle'
Police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were killed early Wednesday morning in what was described as a "rolling gun battle."
Police respond to armed robbery at Laskin Road 7-Eleven
Police are now investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.
Chesapeake deputy injured in deadly Hampton shooting released from hospital
A Chesapeake deputy who was shot in Hampton earlier this month is finally out of the hospital.
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City...
Armed robbery suspect flees Suffolk store with money: Police
The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, and he was last seen entering a gray four-door sedan
Elderly Portsmouth woman dies following crash in Caroline Co.
An elderly woman from Portsmouth died following a crash in Caroline County.
Police: ShotSpotter technology leads to firearms, drug, traffic charges for VB man
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police using ShotSpotter technology arrested a man and charged him with multiple firearms and traffic charges, along with a drug charge. Sterling Nichols, 37, of Virginia Beach, has been charged with three counts of possession by firearm by felon, possession of Schedule...
19-year-old killed in Hampton shooting Sunday night
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Hampton over the weekend, police said in a press release. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the first block of County Street.
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
1 dead, another injured after Colonial Ave. double shooting: Police
Norfolk police have confirmed that 37-year-old Omon Hamlin has died as a result of his injuries from a double shooting in Norfolk on Saturday.
Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified. An adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Virginia Beach Blvd
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.
