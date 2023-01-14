ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers: Miguel Vargas Hopes to Represent Cuba in WBC Someday

As Miguel Vargas kicks off his early career in the major leagues, he has set high goals for himself to represent both the Dodger’s club and his home country, Cuba. This season, the Dodgers are looking to take advantage of the 23-year-old’s talents. Vargas showed glimpses of what he can provide in 2022, slashing .170/.200/.255 with a .455 OPS in 47 at-bats in the majors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Andy Murray Is Back! (Sort Of)

As it is written, Wednesday is Mailbag Day. Your good soldiering reminder: Lindsay, Steve, Prakash and I are doing the Tennis Channel pregame shows, which starts 5p ET every night. • Also ICYMI, here’s a long piece on contender Jessie Pegula. Mailbag. Jon,. I just got done watching Andy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy