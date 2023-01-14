As Miguel Vargas kicks off his early career in the major leagues, he has set high goals for himself to represent both the Dodger’s club and his home country, Cuba. This season, the Dodgers are looking to take advantage of the 23-year-old’s talents. Vargas showed glimpses of what he can provide in 2022, slashing .170/.200/.255 with a .455 OPS in 47 at-bats in the majors.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO