Iowa Farm Bureau and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are hosting “Managing 2023 Farm Margins’ ‘ at The Washington County Fairgrounds at Dallmeyer Hall on February 20th. During this workshop, attendees will learn strategies to protect working capital and how to diversify their income. They will glean from 30 years of crop marketing history the most opportune time to market bushels and the benefits of having a marketing plan. Ag lenders will also be present to give insights into what an optimal client-lender relationship looks like and how lenders can assist in farm business decisions. As questions remain on carbon markets in agriculture, the event will also include a simulation to show farmers the carbon programs currently in the market and what the net return would look like over the life of the contract. Participants will also receive bonus information on “Cybersecurity and Ag Finance on the Web” and “Resources for Farm Wellness” at each event. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free for Iowa Farm Bureau members and $50 for non-members. You can find a link to register for this workshop with this news story at KCIIradio.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO