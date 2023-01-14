Read full article on original website
Alive After Five-Whitney Monument Works and Jones & Eden Funeral Home
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s next Alive After Five event will be at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home and Whitney Monument Works on January 26th. Whitney Monument Works is celebrating opening their new location in Washington to provide a more convenient place for families in the Washington area. The event will be at 116 East Main St. from 5 to 7 PM. Light refreshments will be served; all are welcome to attend. The Alive After Five program highlights new business ventures, remodeling, relocations, and annual events at established businesses. If you would like more information about the Alive After Five program, contact the Washington Chamber of Commerce.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Jean Peiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Jean Peiffer with the Washington Area Youth Supporters group, about the group’s year in review.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Carlyle
On today’s program, we are talking with Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle, about the conditions that lead to frost and black ice.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JOHN GISH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Washington County Attorney, John Gish, about the 2022 crime summary for Washington County, as well as his new position in Des Moines.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH GINA BENNETT & THE KEOTA SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re speaking with Gina Bennett, a coach for the Keota Speech Team, along with two of its members, seniors Nicole Clarahan and Aiden Conrad, about the District Competition that they will be hosting on Saturday, January 21.
Shirley Patterson
A memorial celebration of life for 79-year-old Shirley Patterson of Wellman will be held Sunday, January 29th at the Parkside Activity Center. A meal will be served. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery at a later date. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Catherine Reinhart
On today’s program, we are talking with Artist Catherine Reinhart about why art is important and what it takes to be a professional artist.
Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson
Celebration of life for 61-year-old Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson of Washington will be at 2p.m. Friday, January 20th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where family will be present to receive friends from 12-2p.m. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for Outreach Ministries at Grace Community Church in Washington or Fellowship Bible Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
Washington 4-H to host “How Sweet It Is” Father-Daughter Dance
Washington 4-H County Council will host their 8th annual Father-Daughter Dance. “How Sweet It Is” dance is open to the public for any kindergarten-fourth grade girl and the special man in her life. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, older brothers, neighbors, etc are welcome to attend as the adult guest. This event will be held on February 11 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the lower level of Dallmeyer Hall on the Washington County Fairgrounds. This night will include dancing, games, light refreshments, door prizes, fresh flower corsage, fun with new friends, and a photo booth with a keepsake printed photo at the end of the night. Pre-registration is required. There is a maximum attendance and so first-come, first-serve registration is necessary. The cost is $20 per couple and $5 for any additional child. Registrations should be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. All proceeds from this event go to support Clover Kid and other youth programs offered by Washington County Extension. For weather cancellations on the day of the event, listen to KCII 106.1 fm. For more information, contact the Washington County Extension Office. Find the registration link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Tornadoes Spotted In Iowa County Monday
Multiple tornadoes were spotted in Iowa County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at approximately 2:01 p.m. after first reports of a brief tornado touchdown in east/northeast Williamsburg in Iowa County. Two minutes later, a tornado was identified by a trained spotter in north/northeast Williamsburg, just two miles southeast of the spotter’s location.
Fairfield To Host Women’s Professional Billiards Tournament
The Fairfield Arts & Convention Center will be the site of a professional billiards tournament from March 15-19. Over 40 of the best players from the Women’s Professional Billiard Associate will be competing for over $27,000. In their meeting last week, Fairfield’s City Council approved $1,000 from Local Option...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH TANYA MCCARTY & THE LONE TREE SPEECH TEAM
On today’s program, we’re talking with Tanya McCarty, Speech Team Coach at Lone Tree High School, along with team members, Braden Viers (12), Emma Slaughter (12), Katie McCarty (11), William Rockafellow (11), Alex Dautremont (10), and Cade Willoz (9), about their upcoming District Competition this week.
From Iowa to Mt. Everest with Jen Loeb
Jen Loeb is an Iowan who will give a presentation of her mountain climbing experiences at the Washington Public Library on January 28th. Loeb is the first Iowa woman to summit Mt. Everest; she made the climb in 2016. She is now the first woman from Iowa to scale the seven summits, which means she has climbed the highest peak on every continent in the world. The presentation will run from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Washington Public Library.
Washington Board of Supervisors Property Action
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday in regular session. At the top of the agenda under new business were proceedings to take action to select the winning bid for the property located at 302 W Main St in Washington. The Board of Supervisors only received one bid for the property for the amount of $8,000. There was a thorough discussion about what possible next steps to take concerning the property. Supervisor Richard Young made the motion, “I make a motion that we hire a realtor to list that property, to find out what the fair market value is.” The Board voted five to zero in favor of attaining a realtor. The estimated value of the property via the Board is in the range of $75,000. With the help of a realtor, the Board will gain a better understanding about the listing price for the property and its current actual value.
Keokuk County Board of Supervisors Meeting Summary
The Keokuk County Board of Supervisors met in regular session on Monday, January 9 in the Courthouse Board Room. A new security system for the County Attorney’s office was approved in the amount of $7,249. No reconstruction of the office door will be required. Engineer for the Keokuk County...
BREAKING NEWS: Columbus Junction Boil Order Lifted
Columbus Junction has lifted their boil order that went into effect following a water main break on Thursday, January 12. Tests were performed over the weekend, and results came back negative for bacteria. The order was in effect for residents living north of the water tower or Gamble Street. Water...
Managing 2023 Farm Margins Workshop
Iowa Farm Bureau and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are hosting “Managing 2023 Farm Margins’ ‘ at The Washington County Fairgrounds at Dallmeyer Hall on February 20th. During this workshop, attendees will learn strategies to protect working capital and how to diversify their income. They will glean from 30 years of crop marketing history the most opportune time to market bushels and the benefits of having a marketing plan. Ag lenders will also be present to give insights into what an optimal client-lender relationship looks like and how lenders can assist in farm business decisions. As questions remain on carbon markets in agriculture, the event will also include a simulation to show farmers the carbon programs currently in the market and what the net return would look like over the life of the contract. Participants will also receive bonus information on “Cybersecurity and Ag Finance on the Web” and “Resources for Farm Wellness” at each event. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free for Iowa Farm Bureau members and $50 for non-members. You can find a link to register for this workshop with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Washington Girls’ Hoops Hopes to Contain Keokuk on KCII
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team is seeking to free themselves from a funk as they prepare to host Keokuk in a Southeast Conference showdown you can hear tonight on KCII. The Washington girls will be looking to avoid a fourth straight loss, which included falling 47-28 at Keokuk just four days ago. As just one example of their struggles, senior forward Alex Murphy leads the Demons in scoring and rebounding but has seen her averages drop from 11 points and nine rebounds per game to under 10 points and nine boards. Washington head coach Shannon Rugg tells KCII Sports what must change from Friday night’s loss to the Chiefs for his team to avoid falling to 6-7.
SK Wrestling 8th at Hudson, Highland’s Roling Wins at Oelwein
Sigourney-Keota wrestling wrapped up another productive week by taking eighth as a team at the Hudson Invitational on Saturday. SK had six medalists, led by Jack Clarahan. The senior was the runner-up in the 170-pound weight class, winning his first two bouts via a pin and a 7-2 decision before getting pinned in the final for just his third loss of the season. Junior Jake Moore finished sixth at 160 lbs, while senior DJ Hammes was fifth at 145. Sigourney-Keota also had a trio of fourth-place finishers in senior Dan Mclaughlin and sophomores Brady Clark and Reanah Utterback.
Hawks Host Bears Tuesday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk boys and girls basketball teams are back on their home floor for the first time since before the holidays tonight when they host the West Branch Bears in a River Valley Conference doubleheader. The Golden Hawk boys are 8-4 on the season and 4-2 in the River Valley after a hard-fought 57-52 win at Tipton Friday where Camron Pickard had 13 points and Alex Bean and Beau Flynn scored 10 each. On the year, the Hawks average 62 points per game and give up 57, shooting 38% from the floor, 29% from three and 72% at the line with 33 rebounds, 13 assists, 10 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Cameron Pickard at 15 points and four assists per game. Alex Bean averages 14 points, five boards and two steals per night.
