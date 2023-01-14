ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Wichita Eagle

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso title fight added to UFC 285

Along with the return of a former champion seeking another title, UFC 285 will have a second championship bout in March. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) will put her title on the line against challenger Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) at the March 4 event T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie confirmed the matchup with a person with knowledge of the booking after an initial report from UFC broadcast partner ESPN.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Former NBA Player, Coach Chris Ford Dies at 74

Longtime NBA player and coach Chris Ford, who made the first three-point shot in the history of the Association, has died, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Celtics. Ford, a Villanova alum nicknamed the Mad Bomber, made Boston’s only three-pointer in its 114–106 victory over the Rockets on Oct....
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74

Legendary Boston Celtics figure Chris Ford has died this week. The Celtics released a statement on Wednesday announcing the death of Ford at the age of 74. The team also shared a statement from Ford’s family. “The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on Jan. 17, 2023,” the family statement read.... The post Ex-Celtics champion, coach dies at age 74 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA

