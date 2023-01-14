Along with the return of a former champion seeking another title, UFC 285 will have a second championship bout in March. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) will put her title on the line against challenger Alexa Grasso (15-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) at the March 4 event T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie confirmed the matchup with a person with knowledge of the booking after an initial report from UFC broadcast partner ESPN.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO