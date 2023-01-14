Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Find Out How to Claim $200 Bonus Bets This Week
With college basketball, NBA, and NHL action on the betting board tonight, the FanDuel Ohio promo code that generates $200 in bonus bets can be put to good use. This FanDuel Ohio promo code offer is in the must-use category because it is a sure thing. All you have to do is make a $5 wager, and you get the $200 in betting credit guaranteed.
Bills, Bengals focus on playing with Hamlin home, recovering
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin is back on his feet, and that’s uplifting enough in allowing coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills to focus on their immediate future rather than an emotional past in preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff on Sunday.
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 17
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 17 as Ian Cameron previews and analyzes the Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get the best Delta 8...
Florida State football: Seminoles hire Patrick Surtain Sr. as defensive back coach
Florida State has hired NFL veteran and long-time South Florida high school coach Patrick Surtain Sr. from the Miami Dolphins to coach the Seminoles’ defensive backs, head coach Mike Norvell announced Wednesday. “I’m incredibly excited to have Patrick Surtain joining the Nole Family,” Norvell said. “He brings a wealth...
Pgh Hockey Now
Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT
Premier coverage of the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL from experienced reporters.http://www.pittsburghhockeynow.com
Comments / 0