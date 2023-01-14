CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday were investigating a possible road rage shooting on the city's South Side – with involved shots being fired at a moving car, a window getting shattered, and a man being struck in the neck.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, police said Wednesday afternoon they are in the early stages of the investigation into the crime – which spanned two neighborhoods along 95th Street.Police said, around 9:45 a.m., a 29-year-old man was a passenger in the back seat of a car near 95th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, when someone in another vehicle...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO