MyStateline.com
Next Winter Storm Slides In, Impacts Begin Late-Wednesday
Earlier this morning, the National Weather Service placed Jo-Daviess County in N. Illinois and Green County in S. Wisconsin under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY. This advisory will begin at 6PM this evening, lasting until 9AM Thursday. In the areas that are more favored for accumulating snow, a winter storm warning has been put in place. This stretches from the northeast corner of Colorado to extreme northern Wisconsin.
KEYC
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
KELOLAND TV
Will recent snow improve drought conditions in SE South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southeastern part of South Dakota is once again bracing for a winter weather event that could bring anywhere between one and 10 inches of snow depending on where you live. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is hopeful that another round of double-digit...
Winter storm warning: Where, how much and what the models show
Plowable snow is likely to fall in the Twin Cities, across southern Minnesota, and in much of Wisconsin as another storm system spins through the area over the next 48 hours. The Twin Cities is in a winter weather advisory, while a winter storm warning has been issued further south, including the cities of Albert Lea, Fairmont, Faribault, Mankato Red Wing, Rochester and Worthington. Locations in the warning are forecast to get 5-9 inches of snow while 3-6 inches is expected within the advisory.
wnax.com
Major Winter Storm Moving into the Northern Plains
Much of the region will feel the impact from an incoming winter storm. Brent Albright at the National Weather Service in Valley Nebraska says winter storm warnings have been issued….. Albright says the snow will be very heavy at times…. Albright says they expect some heavy snow amounts…
KELOLAND TV
Wintry Mix Today, More Snow Wednesday
Wintry precipitation has returned to KELOLAND. Scattered light snow showers are falling in western, central, and northeast South Dakota. East central KELOLAND is dealing with a wintry mix, which includes areas of freezing drizzle and freezing rain. The wintry mix will continue through the morning hours before switching to light...
Tracking the Wednesday night-Thursday winter storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking Wednesday night's winter storm and how much snow the Twin Cities should expect. More on the January rain and how frequent that is becoming and the mild temps throughout the month.
KELOLAND TV
Winter weather hits Nebraska
LINCOLN, N.E. (KELO) — Nebraska is being hit the hardest by this latest round of winter weather. The Nebraska State Patrol has been sharing pictures from its traffic cameras of just how bad the road conditions are. Part of Interstate 80 is closed between Kearney and Wyoming. Law enforcement...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning
SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
klkntv.com
A winter storm is taking aim at Nebraska
While the weather becomes more active on Wednesday, we still have one more day of quiet weather. We will be dealing with low clouds initially for much of the area on Tuesday morning. However, I suspect that the sun may poke out during the afternoon in eastern Nebraska. For areas...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
sweetwaternow.com
Southeast Wyoming Expected to Receive Biggest Snow Impact This Week
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While Sweetwater County is expected to have light snow showers today through Wednesday, the southeastern portion of the state is bracing for moderate to heavy snow. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) forecasts that central Wyoming, including South Pass, will see moderate impacts from yet another...
News Channel Nebraska
Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
Rainy Monday in Twin Cities; where will Thursday winter storm track?
How does a mid-January rainstorm sound for the Twin Cities and the southern half of Minnesota? It's going to happen on Monday, and it looks to be a good amount of rain as the National Weather Service is forecasting upwards of a half inch of rain. Typically, a storm like...
kmaland.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of SW Iowa, SE Nebraska for Wednesday
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska for Wednesday. The Weather Service Office in Valley Nebraska says the watch goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will run until 6 a.m. Thursday. Counties in the watch...
News Channel Nebraska
Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week
CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho as another storm approaches
East Idaho could receive snow Saturday night until Sunday night as another winter storm barrels through the region. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for much of East Idaho calling for snow, 30 mph winds and dense fog. The weather service is advising motorists to use caution on the region's roads because the storm is expected to create slippery conditions as well as reduced visibility. ...
fallriverreporter.com
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
KELOLAND TV
