An Austin man is in custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release that 39-year old Terry Izeal Heggs was placed in the Mower County jail after a search warrant was served Friday at 3401 West Oakland Avenue, which included the restaurant Wing Bazaar. Officers from the Austin Police Department, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the South Central Minnesota Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation, and Chief McKichan stated that over 50 grams of cocaine were located on the premises, along with suspected fentanyl.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO