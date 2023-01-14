ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Pittsburgh’s South Shore; police trying to identify driver

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evjxq_0kEibWFM00

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for information to identify a driver they said hit and killed a pedestrian and drove off.

According to Pittsburgh police, the accident happened in the 1600 block of West Carson Street at around 2:50 a.m.

Emergency crews found a man down in the roadway and took him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for a 2016-2018 gray Honda Civic with damage to the front grill area in connection with the crash.

Police provided a photo of the type of car they’re looking for but said it’s not the exact vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 412-937-3051, or call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdFP5_0kEibWFM00

Man who finds his stolen car ends up arrested after argument with Aliquippa police An Aliquippa man woke up to find his car gone and spent the next eight days behind bars.

WPXI Pittsburgh

