Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Pittsburgh’s South Shore; police trying to identify driver

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for information to identify a driver they said hit and killed a pedestrian and drove off.

According to Pittsburgh police, the accident happened in the 1600 block of West Carson Street at around 2:50 a.m.

Emergency crews found a man down in the roadway and took him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police are looking for a 2016-2018 gray Honda Civic with damage to the front grill area in connection with the crash.

Police provided a photo of the type of car they’re looking for but said it’s not the exact vehicle involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Collision Investigation Unit at 412-937-3051, or call 911.

