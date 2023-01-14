Read full article on original website
Another $1M Mega Million Lottery ticket sold in Pennsylvania
(WTAJ) —Grab your tickets, the $1.35 billion Mega Million jackpot has been drawn and another Pennsylvanian has hit big. The winning numbers for the Jan. 13 drawing are 61 30 45 46 43. The Mega Ball drawn was 14 and the Megaplier was 2. There was a lucky Pennsylvanian that won $1 million after matching all five […]
WXIA 11 Alive
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in New York -- and there were a few smaller winners here in Georgia.. The winning Mega Millions numbers on Jan. 17, 2023 were 2, 12, 18, 24, 39 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 3.
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $20 million in January 17 drawing: See where the ticket was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — For the second Mega Millions drawing in a row, one lucky ticket hit the jackpot -- this time worth $20 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, was sold in New York state. There was also a $1 million winning ticket sold in Massachusetts.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
Winning $1M Lottery Fast Play Ticket Sold In Northampton County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play ticket worth over $1M was sold in Northampton County, officials have confirmed. The Fast $50 ticket, good for $1,020,462.50, was sold at Chubby’s Food & Beer (2100 Sullivan Trail) in Easton on Saturday, Jan. 14. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling...
Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville lottery player wins $640K jackpot on Friday the 13th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday the 13th wasn’t unlucky for everyone! One Knoxville lottery player scored hundreds of thousands of dollars off the state’s newest drawing-style game, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual played Daily Tennessee Jackpot, a Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Lottery...
Lucky Pennsylvania Player Wins $1.66 Million In Lottery
A winning lottery ticket for Match 6 Lotto drawing on Thursday, January 12, 2023, sold in York County according to lottery officials. The ticket matched all six balls: 2-15-21-38-40-47, to win $1.66 million, less applicable withholding.It sold at the 7-Eleven located at 101 Limekiln Road …
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier better carefully check their Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket because they have just won $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing. The winning lottery ticket was sold at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 11000 W. 7th Street in Auburn. If you purchased a ticket at the Auburn Fuel Mart, check to see […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 ticket worth $1.66 million sold in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A jackpot-winningMatch 6 ticket worth $1.66 million was sold in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The 7-Eleven at 101 Limekiln Road in Fairview Township sold the winning ticket and gets a $10,000 bonus. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-15-21-38-40-47, in...
Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania store this week
Another person who recently purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Pennsylvania store this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn more about where the winning ticket was sold.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M bought at N.J. deli. Another 9 tickets worth at least $10K.
The Mega Million ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Ocean County. The Mega Millions second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at 88 West Deli on Route 88 in Brick, the New Jersey Lottery said Wednesday.
