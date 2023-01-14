ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argument leads to Clearwater murder-suicide, deputies say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 4 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in an unincorporated part of Clearwater Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Stancel Drive at around 2 p.m. after getting a 911 call about two people being shot.

Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened after an argument between Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71. Viney had moved in with Dunsmuir and his wife on Jan. 2, 2023.

Detectives said the argument was over the living arrangements that escalated when Dunsmuir allegedly murdered Viney and then killed himself.

Deputies found both of their bodies when they arrived, with Dunsmuir having a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the Medical Examiner’s Office will an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Frederick W. Roose
4d ago

I live two doors down from this guy. He was strange, would wave and say hello and was friendly to talk to. But he hand all these very antagonistic signs, from "would rather have a gun in hand, than 911 on the phone.", "Idiots voted for Biden...". He also had two large Doberman Pinschers that were well trained, but obviously ready to attack any one or thing. He had flags all over the yard, and would fly Old Glory at the same height as the other Trump Flags or Gadsden. And he had been flying it upside down lately (this really irritated the crap out of me). For many years he has left trash in the front of his house for months at a time. One time he had a 6 high pile if branches, the entire lengthy of his front yard. He left it there for about six weeks. So it is sad, his life ended with the loss of someone else's.

