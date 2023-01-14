Argument leads to Clearwater murder-suicide, deputies say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened in an unincorporated part of Clearwater Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Stancel Drive at around 2 p.m. after getting a 911 call about two people being shot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened after an argument between Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71. Viney had moved in with Dunsmuir and his wife on Jan. 2, 2023.

Detectives said the argument was over the living arrangements that escalated when Dunsmuir allegedly murdered Viney and then killed himself.

Deputies found both of their bodies when they arrived, with Dunsmuir having a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said the Medical Examiner’s Office will an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

