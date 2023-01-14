ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 15

Related
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?

The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Small Towns In Ohio For A Day Trip

Whether you’re just visiting Ohio or you’ve lived here your whole life, there’s a decent chance that you’re missing out on some truly charming small towns. Ohio’s big cities may get most of the attention, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some wonderful hidden gems throughout the state. There are quaint, waterfront towns that rival New England, small artistic enclaves, places full of history, and so much more.
OHIO STATE
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
10NEWS

1 Floridian becomes millionaire as single ticket in Maine wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One lucky Floridian became a millionaire overnight after matching five regular Mega Millions numbers in Friday night's drawing. The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize after drawing numbers, 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The next jackpot resets to $20 million after one lucky player in Maine took home Friday's $1.35 billion jackpot.
FLORIDA STATE
WANE-TV

Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed

MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

$48 million awarded to Ohio for kindergarten readiness

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is receiving a $48 million federal grant to go towards increasing access to quality early childhood education and care. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy