Read full article on original website
Related
1 ticket wins Mega Millions jackpot worth $20 million in January 17 drawing: See where the ticket was sold and check all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — For the second Mega Millions drawing in a row, one lucky ticket hit the jackpot -- this time worth $20 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, was sold in New York state. There was also a $1 million winning ticket sold in Massachusetts.
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023; jackpot $416 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in the Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, drawing for a jackpot estimated at $416 million. The numbers are 4-14-33-39-61 Powerball 3 Power Play 3x. The Classic Lotto numbers are 7-16-17-31-44-49 Kicker 698876. The jackpot is $4.1 million for the drawing on...
WXIA 11 Alive
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in New York -- and there were a few smaller winners here in Georgia.. The winning Mega Millions numbers on Jan. 17, 2023 were 2, 12, 18, 24, 39 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 3.
What are the winning Powerball lottery numbers for January 14, 2023? See all the prizes hit in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $404 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says there were thousands of other prizes hit throughout the state. Those prizes are listed below.. $200 prize: 26 winners. $100 prize: 56 winners. $14 prize: 806 winners.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Ohio lottery games
With the Mega Millions jackpot continuing to grow to exorbitant amounts, it's important to remember there are other opportunities to win big lottery money.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?
The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Small Towns In Ohio For A Day Trip
Whether you’re just visiting Ohio or you’ve lived here your whole life, there’s a decent chance that you’re missing out on some truly charming small towns. Ohio’s big cities may get most of the attention, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some wonderful hidden gems throughout the state. There are quaint, waterfront towns that rival New England, small artistic enclaves, places full of history, and so much more.
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio
A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
27 First News
Another winter storm with severe storms and snow heading our way
(WKBN) – It has been a very stormy January across the country with a parade of storms from west to east. They have produced rain, strong storms, tornadoes, flooding, snow and wind at times. The next storm is on the move and will land in our part of Eastern...
10NEWS
1 Floridian becomes millionaire as single ticket in Maine wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One lucky Floridian became a millionaire overnight after matching five regular Mega Millions numbers in Friday night's drawing. The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize after drawing numbers, 30, 43, 45, 46, 61, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The next jackpot resets to $20 million after one lucky player in Maine took home Friday's $1.35 billion jackpot.
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MarionStar and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WANE-TV
Airborne tires hit semi cab in Ohio, driver killed
MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio. The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An investigation determined that a semi was...
$48 million awarded to Ohio for kindergarten readiness
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services is receiving a $48 million federal grant to go towards increasing access to quality early childhood education and care. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 15