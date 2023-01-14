Read full article on original website
Bitcoin’s Open Interest and demand level is key to short-term posture: Here’s why
Long and short Bitcoin positions have not been exceptionally significant, although funding rate remained positive. While the Bitcoin fear and greed index hit highs in months, the king coin will need increased demand to sustain the rally. The performance of Bitcoin [BTC] since the start of 2023 has brought confidence...
Bitcoin [BTC]: What you should expect following 2023’s 23% rally
The recent rally in BTC’s price led to many BTC holders netting unrealized gains. The aSOPR’s attempt to retest the value of 1.0 signaled a bullish trend in the current market. Bitcoin [BTC] started the year with a strong rally of 23.3%, which has resulted in a wide...
Ethereum [ETH]: Bears gear up to draw curtains on recent price rally
ETH saw its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021. On-chain data suggested that a local top has been reached. Currently trading at its pre-FTX level, leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] logged its highest profit transaction ratio since October 2021 on 16 January, data from Santiment revealed. Is your portfolio green?...
Will BNB continue to show dominance in count of daily active users?
BNB Chain’s weekly active users were 2.6 million. Popular dApps saw a decline in activity, impacting BNB negatively and adding to the selling pressure. BNB, the native token of the Binance blockchain performed well in two metrics- first in terms of daily active users and second in the count of the total number of transactions in the past week.
FTM bears gain leverage after a rejection of $0.3462, is it right time to sell
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. FTM could continue with its downtrend momentum. FTM recorded a decline in open interests in the futures market. Fantom [FTM] offered over 80% gains after rallying from $0.1940...
Will Stellar Lumens [XLM] have a decent pullback before pumping toward the $0.1 mark? Decoding…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The market structure was strongly bullish on the higher timeframes. A fair value gap lay below and above the price. Bitcoin [BTC] trended upward throughout the past week...
XRP faces a critical level of resistance at the range high, watch out for a false breakout
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The daily bearish order block was beaten last week and retested as a bullish breaker. The mid-range mark could be retested and can offer a buying opportunity for...
Bitcoin on a bullish streak in January 2023: All that’s positive for the king coin so far
Bitcoin may shortly match its historic 15-day winning streak if its upward price trend persisted. Around the $21,450 and $21,500 levels, Bitcoin appeared to come up against a significant obstacle. If its upward price trend continues, the first cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin [BTC], will soon match its historic 15-day...
Monero: With a wobbling hashrate, what does the future hold for XMR
Monero’s hashrate faltered drastically in a matter of hours until press time. XMR was overbought, but the ADX trend could keep it in the green direction. Information from 2Miners.com revealed that the hashrate of Monero [XMR] had faltered at the time of writing. The hashrate measures the security and health of a blockchain network. So, Monero’s floundering hashrate signaled a threat to the security of the private blockchain.
Ethereum’s latest update could get ETH holders excited for 2023 because…
The total value of ETH staked and validators on the network witnessed substantial growth. Whales show interest in ETH as the number of transactions witnessed a surge. Ethereum’s [ETH] staking activity continued its upward swing as the total value staked in ETH 2.0. deposit contract reached yet another ATH, data from Glassnode revealed.
Bitcoin mining difficulty hits new peak despite BTC’s new era shine
Bitcoin miners faced more challenges as mining difficulty surged. BTC risked a price drop unless demand becomes increasingly impressive. Bitcoin [BTC] in the last two weeks, has adjusted to rejuvenation but the same cannot be said of its miners. According to data from BTC.com, the Bitcoin mining difficulty hit a new high of 37.95T.
Bitwise’s latest declaration about Uniswap could turn the tide for UNI holders
Bitwise predicts Uniswap to surpass Coinbase in trading volume Q3 2023. Uniswap’s unique users and fees increase while pool value and active users fall. In a recent prediction made by Bitwise, it was stated that Uniswap would be overtaking Coinbase in terms of trading volume. According to Bitwise, this event would happen in Q3 of 2023.
SAND joins the list of most purchased tokens by top 100 ETH whales
SAND’s demand soared among ETH whales despite the price being overbought. Low sell pressure for SAND as holders switch to a longer-term outlook. The Sandbox’s native token SAND just made its way into the top 10 list of most purchased tokens by the top 100 ETH whales. This is according to the latest WhaleStats report and here’s why SAND holders might want to take note.
The real truth about LYOPAY crypto ecosystem
There is a project that is becoming popular in the crypto world. And we know that, no matter how many companies there are, it is a sector in which information travels fast and reaches everyone’s ears and eyes. The latest trend of the moment seems to be LYOPAY, a...
Litecoin: MWEB developer releases new updates and this is how LTC responded
LTC registers promising gains as the date of halving approaches. Market indicators revealed that the bulls were leading. David Burkett, MWEB developer, posted new updates related to the Litecoin [LTC] network. Burkett mentioned that he continued working on PSBT, and quickly discovered some limitations in the initial design. He was...
