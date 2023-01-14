Monero’s hashrate faltered drastically in a matter of hours until press time. XMR was overbought, but the ADX trend could keep it in the green direction. Information from 2Miners.com revealed that the hashrate of Monero [XMR] had faltered at the time of writing. The hashrate measures the security and health of a blockchain network. So, Monero’s floundering hashrate signaled a threat to the security of the private blockchain.

