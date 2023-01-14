Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Ohio, has been named the world’s oldest living dog by Guinness World Records (GWR). Born in November 1999, Spike achieved canine bragging rights on Dec. 7, 2022, with a certificate proving he was “at least 23 years and 7 days old” at the date of verification in the village of Camden.

CAMDEN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO