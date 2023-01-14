Read full article on original website
Bustle
The Song At The End Of The Last Of Us Ep 1 Has A Deeper Meaning
A lot happens in the premiere episode of The Last Of Us, which documents life before and after the Cordyceps infection takes hold of humanity. Now a smuggler inside a quarantine zone in Boston, Joel (Pedro Pascal) works with his partner Tess (Anna Torv) to escort Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl immune to the infection, with hopes that she is the key to a cure. The episode ends on a cryptic note, with Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” playing as the trio enters Boston’s contaminated area to transport Ellie in exchange for a truck to find Joel’s brother, Tommy (Gabriel Luna). But what’s the song’s significance, and how does it foreshadow the rest of the series?
Bustle
The New Amsterdam Series Finale Opens An “Unexpected” Door To The Future
After five emotional seasons, NBC’s New Amsterdam has come to an end. Heading into the Jan. 17 two-part series finale, the medical drama still had some cliffhangers of a more personal nature to address. Not only did Max (Ryan Eggold) choose Wilder (Sandra Mae Frank) over Helen (Freema Agyeman) in the penultimate episode, but Iggy (Tyler Labine) also asked Martin (Mike Doyle) out on a date after they finalized their divorce. Meanwhile, fans were also eager to find out if Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Gabrielle (Toya Turner) would actually find lasting love. Expect those loose ends to be resolved though since New Amsterdam will not return for Season 6.
Bustle
The Bachelor 2023 Schedule Differs From Last Season In 1 Key Way
Somehow, it’s been a whole year since Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season debuted — starting a sequence of events that included the first dual Bachelorettes and one of the most popular Bachelor in Paradise couples ever (hi, Brandon and Serene!). But indeed, January is here again, and a new Bachelor journey is underway. Here is what to know about Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor episode schedule this time around.
James Cameron Says Watching ‘Avatar’ on Your Phone Is Bad, but Not Because of Screen Size: Stop Multitasking
James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise was made for viewing in premium large format theaters such as IMAX 3D and Dolby Cinema, but that doesn’t mean watching the movies at home is a bad idea. The Oscar-winning director recently spoke to NPR about different viewing methods for “Avatar,” and he said a “good experience” can still be achieved at home. “If you watch ‘Way of Water’ at home on a reasonably large flat screen TV with a decent sound system and you sit close enough and that way across the room, you’re going to have a good experience,” Cameron said. Watching “Avatar” on your...
What Is ‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’? The Meaning of TikTok’s Favorite Manifestation Technique
Feeling lucky today? I hope so, because the latest trend in “New-Age” spirituality that is taking TikTok by storm is overflowing with good fortune. Based on the outpouring of videos that are popping up on your feed each day, it seems like this wave has just begun. If you’re a believer in manifestation and a lover of the Law of Attraction, you should stick around to find out the meaning of Lucky Girl Syndrome and how you can use it to better your life. As we’ve seen with the Law of Attraction gaining popularity, as well the Law of Assumption,...
Bustle
Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight
As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
Bustle
Theo James Would “Love” To Star In George Michael Biopic
In recent years, the releases of music biopics has gained traction: Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody, for instance. And it appears the influx is showing little sign of slowing down. Now, the life story of the late George Michael — who passed away in 2016 — is reportedly set to hit the big screen, and The White Lotus Season 2 star Theo James is tipped to take on the coveted role.
Bustle
Adam Ali Hopes Waterloo Road Will “Subvert” Queer Misconceptions
Originally airing between 2006 and 2015, BBC’s Waterloo Road focused on the students and teachers of a Greater Manchester comprehensive school. To the delight of longtime fans, the series made a sensational comeback in Jan. 2023, with the likes of Adam Thomas reprising their roles in the much-anticipated reboot. Joining the returning cast is a new generation of characters, including Khalil “Kai” Sharif. But, who is Adam Ali, the actor who plays Waterloo Road’s Kai?
Bustle
Phoebe Dynevor Is The Ultimate Bridgerton Belle In A Stunning Floral Gown
Trading Regency-era England for Ancient Greece, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor brought the florals to the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards on Jan. 15. Dynevor was in attendance to present the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, which went to Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk. The actor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix drama, wore a custom dress from her go-to French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Styled by Nicky Yates, the star paired the flowing look with subtle Charlotte Tilbury make-up, and wore her hair in a simple plait, with loose strands framing her face.
