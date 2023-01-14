ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fastphillysports.com

CATCH SCRATCH BY WOEFUL GEORGETOWN — BARELY!

Caleb Daniels scored 16 points and Brandon Slater 15 as Villanova scratched by visiting Georgetown 77-73 to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 28 games. Georgetown led 71-69 with 2:22 remaining but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way as Villanova closed on an...
VILLANOVA, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park mourns loss of O'Mara

Bethel Park athletics lost one of its biggest supporters when Shawn O’Mara, 52, passed away on Jan. 14. “He was a good man. A great parent,” said athletic director Dan Sloan. Sloan met O’Mara during a six-year employment stint at the South Hills YMCA, which was located on...
BETHEL PARK, PA
ballparkdigest.com

Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023

The Pittsburgh Pirates are planning more PNC Park changes for the 2023 season, in what’s becoming a yearly event for the National League team. Some $11 million in PNC Park improvements have been approved by the team’s tenant, the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The list seems to be a series of moderate improvement, and nothing as dramatic as last year’s changes. The most obvious will be an overhaul of concessions, including the installation of new equipment and the rebranding of some stands. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
PITTSBURGH, PA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin

Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies

A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Forget Vegas & Phoenix: Pennsylvania real estate hot in 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania's two biggest metro areas are poised to be among the 10 hottest large real estate markets in all of America, according to a forecast by Zillow. Among the 50 largest markets in America, Zillow projects Pittsburgh to rank No. 3 and Philadelphia to rank No. 10, based on the company's metrics. The list marks a shift from recent years, when western markets like Denver, San Francisco and San Jose were often among the hottest. In this ranking, no city west of Dallas was among the top 10. Some western markets are either already experiencing or forecasting price declines. In a release...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
duqsm.com

Duquesne professor killed in apparent murder-suicide

Luke Henne, Emma Polen & Zach Petroff | Staff Editors. A Duquesne University theology professor and his wife were found dead inside their home in Wilkins Township Tuesday morning. Allegheny County officials identified the couple as Marinus Iwuchukwu, 59, and Charte Dunn, 50. Allegheny County Police received a call at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses

Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
usustatesman.com

Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’

Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
cranberryeagle.com

Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing

PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
BUTLER, PA
Tribune-Review

Man's body discovered in Penn Hills

The body of a deceased man was found on a hillside in Penn Hills Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatch confirmed police activity shortly before 3 p.m. along the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. It was still an active scene a few hours later. Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she spoke with...
PENN HILLS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy