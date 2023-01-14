Read full article on original website
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
fastphillysports.com
CATCH SCRATCH BY WOEFUL GEORGETOWN — BARELY!
Caleb Daniels scored 16 points and Brandon Slater 15 as Villanova scratched by visiting Georgetown 77-73 to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 28 games. Georgetown led 71-69 with 2:22 remaining but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way as Villanova closed on an...
New Pitt LB Signee Jordan Bass Earns Fourth Star
New Pitt Panthers linebacker Jordan Bass is climbing up recruiting rankings even after the season is over.
Several Pennsylvania High School football players receive FBS offers over the weekend, Latest commitments
All State Preps on 247Sports updates you on some of the prospects who received Division I offers over the weekend. We'll also look at the latest reported commitments to Division I schools. COMMITMENTS. Class of 2024 cornerback Elijah Beaty (Bonner-Prendie) committed to Virginia State on Sunday. He also had other...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park mourns loss of O'Mara
Bethel Park athletics lost one of its biggest supporters when Shawn O’Mara, 52, passed away on Jan. 14. “He was a good man. A great parent,” said athletic director Dan Sloan. Sloan met O’Mara during a six-year employment stint at the South Hills YMCA, which was located on...
ballparkdigest.com
Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023
The Pittsburgh Pirates are planning more PNC Park changes for the 2023 season, in what’s becoming a yearly event for the National League team. Some $11 million in PNC Park improvements have been approved by the team’s tenant, the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The list seems to be a series of moderate improvement, and nothing as dramatic as last year’s changes. The most obvious will be an overhaul of concessions, including the installation of new equipment and the rebranding of some stands. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
pittsburghmagazine.com
My Best of the ‘Burgh: A Q&A with Sally Wiggin
Few media figures in Pittsburgh — or, likely, anywhere else — have been as beloved and enduring as Sally Wiggin, the longtime news anchor and journalist who covered the city and its people on WTAE for nearly four decades. Wiggin, who retired in 2018, is a Hall of Famer through the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters and a Peabody Award winner, among many other honors; she’s also a Heinz History Center History Maker, the second broadcaster (after Fred Rogers) inducted. As a bona fide Pittsburgh icon, we wanted to know: What is Sally Wiggin’s Best of the ’Burgh?
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
Forget Vegas & Phoenix: Pennsylvania real estate hot in 2023
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania's two biggest metro areas are poised to be among the 10 hottest large real estate markets in all of America, according to a forecast by Zillow. Among the 50 largest markets in America, Zillow projects Pittsburgh to rank No. 3 and Philadelphia to rank No. 10, based on the company's metrics. The list marks a shift from recent years, when western markets like Denver, San Francisco and San Jose were often among the hottest. In this ranking, no city west of Dallas was among the top 10. Some western markets are either already experiencing or forecasting price declines. In a release...
duqsm.com
Duquesne professor killed in apparent murder-suicide
Luke Henne, Emma Polen & Zach Petroff | Staff Editors. A Duquesne University theology professor and his wife were found dead inside their home in Wilkins Township Tuesday morning. Allegheny County officials identified the couple as Marinus Iwuchukwu, 59, and Charte Dunn, 50. Allegheny County Police received a call at...
New Canon-McMillan Middle School opens for students
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — After nearly a decade of planning and construction, the new state-of-the-art Canon-McMillan Middle School is finished and open for learning. Students moved into the building last week, and district administrators hosted a Grand Opening event on Monday. “In our previous building, we didn’t have a...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro kicks off weekend of service in Pittsburgh before inauguration day
PITTSBURGH — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will be sworn into office Tuesday. Saturday, he was at the YWCA in Homewood kicking off a weekend of service leading up to the inauguration. Shapiro told Channel 11 he ran on serving Pennsylvania’s forgotten communities and wants this weekend to reflect that promise....
pittsburghmagazine.com
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$1.3B expansion of Mon-Fayette Expressway to begin soon, Pa. Turnpike Commission says
A $1.3 billion expansion project of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon-Fayette Expressway between Route 51 and Interstate 376 is expected to get underway soon, according to the Turnpike Commission. The 8-mile extension will expand the Mon-Fayette Expressway, which now stretches 54 miles from Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, W.Va. When complete,...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
usustatesman.com
Utah kicks off 2023 with an earthquake ‘swarm’
Cache County experienced multiple earthquakes during the first week of January. The epicenter of the earthquakes was near Benson, Utah. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reported the earthquakes were a part of a sequence beginning on Jan. 1. . The largest earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.2, occurred at 2:44...
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
Man's body discovered in Penn Hills
The body of a deceased man was found on a hillside in Penn Hills Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatch confirmed police activity shortly before 3 p.m. along the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. It was still an active scene a few hours later. Mayor Pauline Calabrese said she spoke with...
