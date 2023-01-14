Read full article on original website
Related
wdadradio.com
DOWNTOWN INDIANA, INDIANA COUNTY CHAMBER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has secured an agreement to bring Downtown Indiana, Incorporated into a partnership arrangement. According to a news release, the agreement officially took effect on January 1st, with efforts to unite the two organizations going on since the fall of 2021. Chamber president Mark Hillard...
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
Time to change antiquated Pa. tax system, municipal league says
In 1965, Lyndon Johnson was president of the United States, the country was involved in a war in Vietnam, and the Fab Four — The Beatles — held what many consider to be the first stadium rock concert in New York City. Without as much fanfare, Pennsylvania leaders...
wdadradio.com
LINDA (SHIRLEY) DONAHUE, 70
Linda Jean (Shirley) Donahue, 70, of Homer City, PA passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe, PA. The daughter of Edward P. and Luella I. (Hair) Shirley, she was born June 25, 1952, in Indiana, PA. Linda graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of...
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
wdadradio.com
UNITED MARCHING BAND MEMBERS GET INVITE FROM PENNS MANOR FOR DISNEY TRIP
After having the trip cancelled due to an investigation into possible embezzlement of the United Band Boosters funds, the band will be able to go to Walt Disney World after all. The trip and all affiliated fundraising was stopped after United School District Acting Superintendent Charles Koren was notified of...
wdadradio.com
IMOGENE (REED) FLOYD, 92
Imogene (Reed) Lydic Floyd, 92, of Pine Flats, PA died on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Embassy of Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale, PA. The daughter of Everett Harry and Mary Edna (Fyock) Reed, she was born on May 23, 1930 in Penn Run, PA. She married Clair Elmer Lydic on...
voiceofmotown.com
Pennsylvania Linebacker Fakes Out WVU in Commitment
The recruiting trail is no stranger to some trickery. Some prospects find it necessary to call an audible last minute when committing to a school – sometimes even in their commitment announcement. Yesterday, WVU fell victim to one of these interesting and unusual tactics via a linebacker from Pennsylvania.
wdadradio.com
BETTY (CARCELLA) SAIANI, 90
Betty J. (Carcella) Saiani passed away peacefully on January 14, 2023, at the age of 90, after a. Betty was a woman with a joyful spirit and deep faith. Throughout her life, she. showered her family with love and encouragement. She could always be counted on for a. genuine smile...
PNC closing 2 more Pittsburgh-area locations, including Vandergrift branch
PNC is closing two more bank branches in the Pittsburgh region. The branches at 100 Grant Ave. in Vandergrift and at Duquesne University are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. March 17. An ATM will remain open at the Vandergrift location but not at Duquesne, according to PNC spokeswoman Olivia...
nextpittsburgh.com
Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?
Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
pittsburghmagazine.com
5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses
Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$1.3B expansion of Mon-Fayette Expressway to begin soon, Pa. Turnpike Commission says
A $1.3 billion expansion project of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon-Fayette Expressway between Route 51 and Interstate 376 is expected to get underway soon, according to the Turnpike Commission. The 8-mile extension will expand the Mon-Fayette Expressway, which now stretches 54 miles from Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, W.Va. When complete,...
Fire under Pittsburgh bridge forces ‘T’ rail system into standstill
PITTSBURGH — A fire underneath a Pittsburgh bridge caused the ‘T’ rail system to stop operations Tuesday. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the fire was located underneath the Panhandle Bridge, the bridge the light rail cars take to cross the Monongahela River. A Pittsburgh Regional Transit representative...
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an Hour
UPMC, one of the largest medical consortiums in the state, has announced that it will be increasing the starting salary for its employees at its Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, and Williamsport hospitals to $18 an hour by January 2025. This move is in response to the increasing cost of living and the need to attract and retain top talent in the industry.
wdadradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Bridgeville welcomes senior living community
Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street. Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza. But...
wtae.com
Worker assaulted by teenager at The Outside In school in Westmoreland County
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy from Penn Hills is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a worker at The Outside In school on Fort Palmer Road in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County. The incident happened on Monday evening. Investigators said the boy assaulted a worker at the school by...
Comments / 0