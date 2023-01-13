ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January

Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Yardbarker

Chelsea to face competition from two Premier League clubs for transfer target

Chelsea are set to face competition from two Premier League clubs for PSV winger Noni Madueke. Madueke is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and one of few Englishmen currently plying their trade outside of their home country. It’s rare to see an English player leave England to play football, but Madueke is proof of how beneficial it can be.
BBC

Marcus Stewart: MND diagnosis support overwhelming, says ex-Ipswich striker

Former Ipswich Town striker Marcus Stewart said the support had received after finding out he had motor neurone disease (MND) has been "overwhelming". The 50-year-old, who also played for Bristol Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Sunderland, was diagnosed last year. He will return to Portman Road as a special guest for...
brytfmonline.com

The Ball – OFFICIAL: Abel Ferreira loses the midfielder to Nottingham Forest (England)

Nottingham Forest, ranked 13th in the English Premier League, announced on Monday evening that it was official, via its account on the social network Twitter, with the signing of Brazilian midfielder Danilo, 21, from Palmeiras, the Brazilian champion (2022), guided training. Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira for six and a half seasons, until June 2029! For 16 million pounds (18 million euros) to Sao Paulo.
BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
The Independent

Brennan Johnson boosts Nottingham Forest survival bid with brace to beat Leicester

Brennan Johnson scored two second-half goals as Nottingham Forest further strengthened their Premier League survival bid with an impressive 2-0 win over Leicester, whose miserable run continues.The Wales international registered his first league goals since September to move Forest above their East Midlands rivals, who have now lost four in a row, and four points clear of the relegation zone.It is a marked turnaround since the reverse fixture in October that saw Leicester win 4-0 which Forest boss Steve Cooper called the worst game of his managerial career.His side looked doomed that night, but now they have real hope of...
BBC

London Colney: Purple All Stars group appeal for missing minibus return

A dance group for people with learning disabilities said it was "bereft" after its new minibus was stolen. Hertfordshire Police said the blue Peugeot Boxer 440 was last seen at Cotlandswick Leisure Centre in London Colney at about 16:30 GMT on Tuesday. It is used to take the Purple All...
BBC

Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
NBC Sports

Brentford has little trouble with reeling Bournemouth

Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen scored the Bees ‘goals late in each half, respectively, as the hosts cruised to a win, their 29 points good for eighth place. Brentford is closer to fourth-place Newcastle (six points) than 12th-place Crystal Palace (seven). Bournemouth has slipped to a sixth-straight loss across...

