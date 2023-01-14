ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Only one Bears player received an All-Pro vote for 2022 season

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The AP’s NFL All-Pro team was revealed on Friday, and unsurprisingly, there were no Chicago Bears that made the first- or second-team.

Although, former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was named to the All-Pro First Team as a member of the Ravens.

There was only one Bears player who received an All-Pro vote: long snapper Patrick Scales.

Scales, who’s been with Chicago since 2015, signed a one-year contract extension last offseason, and he’s set to hit free agency once again. We’ll see if GM Ryan Poles chooses to bring back Scales for 2023.

Here’s a look at the full AP All-Pro First Team:

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
  • Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
  • Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
  • Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
  • Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
  • Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
  • Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
  • Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
  • Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

  • Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
  • Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
  • Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
  • Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
  • Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
  • Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
  • Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
  • Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
  • Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington
  • Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

