ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Heart procedures move out of Michigan hospitals — for health systems that can eat the cost

On Jan. 6, the first heart catheterization procedure was performed outside of a hospital in Michigan. The procedure, which involves guiding a thin tube into a blood vessel to the heart to treat clogged arteries or irregular heartbeats, was the culmination of nearly five years of Dearborn-based Platinum Medical Group working with the state’s Certificate of Need Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to be able to perform the procedures.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan to begin distributing $81 million opioid settlement money

A Wayne County judge has dismissed a lawsuit preventing Michigan officials from disbursing a $81 million opioid settlement. Michigan, along with several other states, will receive tens of millions dollars for opioid addiction prevention and care. The money is from a settlement involving several states, three drug distributors and one...
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II

The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

U.P. Meetings On Services For ‘Older Adults’ Set For Jan. 30

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports is inviting the public to join community conversations online and throughout the state to discuss the needs of older adults. MDHHS is seeking input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Survey: Low pay, child care constraints hold back West Michigan labor participation

People in West Michigan indicate that low pay and the inability to find affordable child care are two key factors keeping them out of the workforce. That’s according to the results of a new survey from West Michigan Works!, the local workforce development agency. More than three-quarters of the 1,413 job seekers and workers who answered the survey cited the ability to access and afford child care as a barrier to work. Nearly two-thirds told West Michigan Works! that they either “strongly” or “somewhat” agree that potential wages were not enough, even though employers have been increasing compensation the last two years at rates higher or double than recent trends.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan Humane aims to educate, provide resources to pet owners across Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, field crews at Michigan Humane respond to nearly 5,000 rescue and cruelty calls across Metro Detroit. Our Alysia Burgio tagged along with one of their cruelty investigator teams and saw first-hand the major role they play in the community."We tell people to think of us as 911 for animals," said Pamela Dybowksi, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.Each day, Dybowksi and her partner Myron Golden gear up and hit the road."We'll go on an average day probably between 10 to 12 calls, but they range anywhere from probably 10 to pushing 30," said Myron Golden,...
DETROIT, MI
gandernewsroom.com

Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty

MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations

After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream

Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
MANCELONA, MI
wemu.org

Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy