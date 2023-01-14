Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Heart procedures move out of Michigan hospitals — for health systems that can eat the cost
On Jan. 6, the first heart catheterization procedure was performed outside of a hospital in Michigan. The procedure, which involves guiding a thin tube into a blood vessel to the heart to treat clogged arteries or irregular heartbeats, was the culmination of nearly five years of Dearborn-based Platinum Medical Group working with the state’s Certificate of Need Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to be able to perform the procedures.
'Sharp' spike in COVID-19 cases in Michigan nursing homes during December
MICHIGAN, USA — AARP of Michigan is urging a health alert after they released data that they call concerning. Officials said COVID-19 cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff had a sharp increase in December. The agency added that most residents and staff are still not up-to-date...
michiganradio.org
Michigan to begin distributing $81 million opioid settlement money
A Wayne County judge has dismissed a lawsuit preventing Michigan officials from disbursing a $81 million opioid settlement. Michigan, along with several other states, will receive tens of millions dollars for opioid addiction prevention and care. The money is from a settlement involving several states, three drug distributors and one...
jtv.tv
Governor Whitmer Announces Funding Approved for Andy’s Place II
The site plan of one of two buildings planned for Andy’s Place II. (January 17, 2023 5:11 PM) Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects statewide, including one project in Jackson. Overall, the total development cost of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs. Included in the funding announcement is Andy’s Place II, the next phase of permanent supportive housing that follows the development of Andy’s Place of Jackson.
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
radioresultsnetwork.com
U.P. Meetings On Services For ‘Older Adults’ Set For Jan. 30
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Bureau of Aging, Community Living and Supports is inviting the public to join community conversations online and throughout the state to discuss the needs of older adults. MDHHS is seeking input regarding the needs and gaps in programs and services that...
mibiz.com
Survey: Low pay, child care constraints hold back West Michigan labor participation
People in West Michigan indicate that low pay and the inability to find affordable child care are two key factors keeping them out of the workforce. That’s according to the results of a new survey from West Michigan Works!, the local workforce development agency. More than three-quarters of the 1,413 job seekers and workers who answered the survey cited the ability to access and afford child care as a barrier to work. Nearly two-thirds told West Michigan Works! that they either “strongly” or “somewhat” agree that potential wages were not enough, even though employers have been increasing compensation the last two years at rates higher or double than recent trends.
Michigan Humane aims to educate, provide resources to pet owners across Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Every year, field crews at Michigan Humane respond to nearly 5,000 rescue and cruelty calls across Metro Detroit. Our Alysia Burgio tagged along with one of their cruelty investigator teams and saw first-hand the major role they play in the community."We tell people to think of us as 911 for animals," said Pamela Dybowksi, animal cruelty investigator at Michigan Humane.Each day, Dybowksi and her partner Myron Golden gear up and hit the road."We'll go on an average day probably between 10 to 12 calls, but they range anywhere from probably 10 to pushing 30," said Myron Golden,...
'Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies' expands doula services to Medicaid recipients
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched a new initiative aimed at improving health outcomes for birthing moms and infants.
Michigan cannabis company announces free weed for a year sweepstakes
MICHIGAN, USA — SKYMINT Premium Cannabis announced that they are giving away free weed for a year to one lucky Michigander. The cannabis company is the largest recreation marijuana license holder in the state, with 24 locations and six cannabis product brands. SKYMINT will be accepting entries into the...
michiganradio.org
State of Michigan creates central hub for mental health resources for employers and employees
State officials say more work is needed to address mental health issues in the workplace. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has launched a new website to serve as a central hub for mental health resources (Michigan.gov/WorkplaceMentalHealth). Sean Egan is the department's deputy director of labor. He...
mibiz.com
Reconnect reforms boost program flexibility; advocates seek to lower minimum age to 21
Late last month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that aim to boost participation in a free statewide community college tuition program by shifting reporting requirements and allowing more flexibility in class scheduling. Overall, community college leaders report that the bipartisan-backed Michigan Reconnect program, which launched...
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
gandernewsroom.com
Democratic Leaders Detail Tax Plans to Help Lift Michiganders Out of Poverty
MICHIGAN—Hundreds of thousands of Michigan families could soon see thousands of more dollars in their pockets if the state legislature backs Democrats’ plan to repeal the state retirement tax and expand Michigan’s Earned Income Tax Credit, Democratic leaders said during a press conference last week. “Rolling back...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Women with disabilities sue Detroit, county, Michigan for government building violations
After years of pushing for disability rights and easier access to restrooms in Detroit's Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, several women have taken their fight to court. Jill Babcock and Ashley Jacobson, each with physical disabilities, said they have made multiple attempts to get local and state government officials to renovate their buildings with disability-friendly features, such as accessible restrooms open to the public, larger stalls and wider doorways and paths. But the two say they...
Northern Michigan A-Frame House For Sale is a DIY Dream
Cheap and old. That's a combination of words that might deter some people. However, in this instance, just think of it as inexpensive and classic. That's how I would describe this awesome-looking A-frame house for sale in Northern Michigan. Being a fan of looking through interesting real estate listings, of...
Skymint is giving away free weed for a year — and also giant joints
‘We want to share our love of cannabis,’ the dispensary chain’s chief retail officer says
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: Michigan winters are changing and climate adaptation is key to the future
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service reviewed decades of temperature and precipitation data for southeast Michigan and found the month has, on average, gotten warmer and less snowy. Dr. Richard Rood and other climatologists working through the Great Lakes Integrated Sciences and Assessments (GLISA) team have developed models that forecast increasing average air temperatures, with winter temperatures rising the fastest, and snowfall increasingly transitioning to freezing rain or rain.
