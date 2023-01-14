Read full article on original website
Davos 2023-Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says tank supplies should come quicker
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that Western supplies of tanks and air defence units should come more quickly and be delivered faster than Russia was able to carry out its own attacks. Zelenskiy spoke by video link before Western allies...
Blinken says U.S. ‘appalled’ by execution of British-Iranian national
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is appalled by Iran’s execution of Alireza Akbari, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, vowing that Tehran’s abuses in its crackdown of widespread demonstrations will not go unpunished. “We were appalled by the execution of Mr. Akbari just as we’ve...
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
Davos 2023:Saudi FM sees progress on Yemen, stresses need to reinstate truce
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Wednesday progress was being made towards ending the Yemen war, in which Riyadh leads a military coalition, but more work was needed, including reinstating a truce and transitioning to a permanent ceasefire. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud,...
Critics slam U.K. bid for post-Brexit bonfire of EU laws
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing ahead with a contentious plan to remove all remaining European Union laws from Britain's statute book by the end of the year.
Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa cleared by court of tax evasion
MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment. Ressa, who was...
Macau court sentences junket mogul to 18 years in jail – TVB
HONG KONG (Reuters) -A local court sentenced a top Macau gambling boss to 18 years in prison after he was found guilty of charges including enabling illegal gaming, Hong Kong broadcaster TVB reported on Wednesday. Alvin Chau was chairman of Macau’s Suncity junket – which brokered the gambling activity of...
Former EU lawmaker’s tax accountant arrested in Italy over EU graft scandal
ROME (Reuters) – The tax consultant of a former EU lawmaker at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left parliamentarian...
U.S. Treasury Dept says has identified Bitzlato Ltd as a ‘money laundering concern’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Wednesday said it has identified virtual currency exchange Bitzlato Ltd as a “money laundering concern” related to Russian illicit finance. The agency’s FinCEN unit has issued an order prohibiting certain transmittals of funds involving...
Climate protest not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention
LUETZERATH, Germany (Reuters) – Environmental activist Greta Thunberg swiftly resumed campaigning on Wednesday after she was briefly detained in Germany during a protest against a coal mine expansion, tweeting that protecting the climate was not a crime. “Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion...
Davos 2023: Germany’s Scholz upbeat on energy, warns on deglobalisation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s energy supply for this winter is secure, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that the ability of Europe’s largest economy to swiftly wean itself off Russian gas has shown how flexible and speedy it can be. In an upbeat speech at the...
Pentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States aims to break the dynamic of grinding warfare and near-frozen front lines in Ukraine with newly announced military capabilities that it hopes will breath fresh momentum into Kyiv’s battle against Russian forces, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday.
Burberry seeing “very promising” signs from China reopening
LONDON (Reuters) – British luxury brand Burberry is seeing “very promising” signs in China so far this month after the lifting of strict COVID-19 curbs in the country, Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said on Wednesday. She added though that the timing and pace of recovery in...
Russia’s newest nuclear submarine on its way to temporary base in Arctic – TASS
(Reuters) – Russian navy’s newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Generalissimo Suvorov is on its way to a temporary base for the Northern Fleet in the Arctic, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified defence source. “Recently, the submarine cruiser Generalissimo Suvorov has started moving from...
World’s oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118 -retirement home
PARIS (Reuters) – French nun Sister Andre, the world’s oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday. Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived COVID last year. She...
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia region – EMSC
(Reuters) – A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia region, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 145 km (90.09 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
