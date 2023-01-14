ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Davos 2023-Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says tank supplies should come quicker

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that Western supplies of tanks and air defence units should come more quickly and be delivered faster than Russia was able to carry out its own attacks. Zelenskiy spoke by video link before Western allies...
German Defence Minister Lambrecht announces resignation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has asked Chancellor Olaf Scholz for her dismissal, she said in a statement on Monday, the culmination of growing scepticism about her ability to bring the German army into shape against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. “Today I asked the...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal

CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Davos 2023:Saudi FM sees progress on Yemen, stresses need to reinstate truce

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Wednesday progress was being made towards ending the Yemen war, in which Riyadh leads a military coalition, but more work was needed, including reinstating a truce and transitioning to a permanent ceasefire. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud,...
Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa cleared by court of tax evasion

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine Nobel laureate Maria Ressa and her news site Rappler were acquitted by a court of tax evasion charges on Wednesday, a judge said, handing Ressa a victory in a case the veteran journalist has described as part of a pattern of harassment. Ressa, who was...
Macau court sentences junket mogul to 18 years in jail – TVB

HONG KONG (Reuters) -A local court sentenced a top Macau gambling boss to 18 years in prison after he was found guilty of charges including enabling illegal gaming, Hong Kong broadcaster TVB reported on Wednesday. Alvin Chau was chairman of Macau’s Suncity junket – which brokered the gambling activity of...
Former EU lawmaker’s tax accountant arrested in Italy over EU graft scandal

ROME (Reuters) – The tax consultant of a former EU lawmaker at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday. Monica Rossana Bellini, who worked for former centre-left parliamentarian...
Climate protest not a crime, Greta Thunberg says after detention

LUETZERATH, Germany (Reuters) – Environmental activist Greta Thunberg swiftly resumed campaigning on Wednesday after she was briefly detained in Germany during a protest against a coal mine expansion, tweeting that protecting the climate was not a crime. “Yesterday I was part of a group that peacefully protested the expansion...
Davos 2023: Germany’s Scholz upbeat on energy, warns on deglobalisation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s energy supply for this winter is secure, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that the ability of Europe’s largest economy to swiftly wean itself off Russian gas has shown how flexible and speedy it can be. In an upbeat speech at the...
Burberry seeing “very promising” signs from China reopening

LONDON (Reuters) – British luxury brand Burberry is seeing “very promising” signs in China so far this month after the lifting of strict COVID-19 curbs in the country, Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown said on Wednesday. She added though that the timing and pace of recovery in...
Russia’s newest nuclear submarine on its way to temporary base in Arctic – TASS

(Reuters) – Russian navy’s newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Generalissimo Suvorov is on its way to a temporary base for the Northern Fleet in the Arctic, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an unidentified defence source. “Recently, the submarine cruiser Generalissimo Suvorov has started moving from...
World’s oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118 -retirement home

PARIS (Reuters) – French nun Sister Andre, the world’s oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday. Lucile Randon, who took the name of Sister Andre when she joined a Catholic charitable order in 1944, had survived COVID last year. She...
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia region – EMSC

(Reuters) – A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia region, on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 145 km (90.09 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

