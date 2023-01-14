ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Ana Walshe, top Quincy pay, human composting

By Jennifer Wagner, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvCCR_0kEiXk9S00

Good morning. This is Jen Wagner, interim executive editor at The Patriot Ledger. Welcome to this week's edition of Your Week on the South Shore. Only for subscribers. Thanks for subscribing. And thanks for reading.

This newsletter is just a sampling of what we have been working on. Head to PatriotLedger.com for much more. Every day. Want to see all the subscriber only stories only you, our subscribers, can access? You can always head to https://www.patriotledger.com/for-subscribers/ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIeXt_0kEiXk9S00

One story has dominated the headlines this week – the case of Cohasset missing mom Ana Walshe. Here are some of the stories:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AfHOG_0kEiXk9S00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSmj6_0kEiXk9S00

She stole the show

Norwell's Jennifer Coolidge wins a Golden Globe for "White Lotus." And she's far from done, with several upcoming projects. Read the full story here.

Human composting: What is it, and will it soon become legal in Mass.?

It’s legal in six states: Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, New York and Vermont. Some want Massachusetts to be next. Read all the details here – how it works, how much it costs and more.

ICYMI: Developer wants to build 500 apartments on South Shore Plaza property

The developer has proposed creating a new planned unit development district of about 9 acres, which would allow for the construction of two, five-story buildings on a site near the Flaherty School and overlooking the Quincy Reservoir. Read the full story here.

We know this newsletter is great. But do you subscribe to any others?

The most popular newsletter is the Daily Briefing – in your inbox early each morning with the biggest South Shore headlines. You can sign up here. (There are others, too –  obituaries, Fore River Bridge alerts and more.)

Download The Patriot Ledger mobile app and get the latest news first

Want to get your news sooner? Download our app – iOS or Android – and turn on the alerts. Doesn't get much more convenient. Be the first to get your South Shore news.

Thank you for subscribing and reach out to us any time to let us know what you think of this newsletter and what else you'd like to see here. Reach Jen Wagner at jwagner@patriotledger.com .

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Ana Walshe, top Quincy pay, human composting

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
DUXBURY, MA
iheart.com

About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Plowable Snow Storm Likely Thursday-Friday in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

Here we go, with more snow in the forecast. The further north you go from Boston, the bigger the impact, so get ready to see those snow shovels and snow blowers out again. Let's start with the biggest punch in this latest snowstorm. When it hits Boston on Thursday late afternoon, it's mostly a rain and sleet event with a couple of inches at most possible along the North Shore of Boston, according to WHDH, and 3-4 along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border from Haverhill to Lowell and due west.
BOSTON, MA
Uprise RI

One of Rhode Island’s top ‘slumlords’ receives a Sunday morning wake up call

About a dozen people approached the home of Anurag Sureka in an upscale neighborhood cul de sac in Walpole, Massachusetts on Sunday morning, holding signs that said, among other things, “Happy 20th Anniversary to Two of RI’s Top Slumlords” and “A Slumlord Lives Here.” They were there to deliver 25 or so letters, to Sureka from tenants, detailing the repairs their apartments need to meet the minimum acceptable requirements under the law. Anurag Sureka and his spouse are the owners of Pioneer Investments LLC, one of the leading evictors in Rhode Island. When organizers mailed the letters to the Walpole address, they were returned unopened.
WALPOLE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New treatment for skin cancer available in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new, non-surgical way to treat skin cancer is now available in Massachusetts. Image-guided SRT is the only treatment for non-melanoma skin cancer using ultrasound imaging to kill cancer cells. It directs low level x-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin. The treatment is now offered...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Missing Framingham Woman Found in Boston, Police Say

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, say a woman who was previously reported missing has been found in Boston. Authorities said Monday that 33-year-old Madeline DeShazo had not been seen since Jan. 12. On Tuesday, police said she has been located and is with family. The Framingham Police Department thanked the public...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Weird Water Creature Washes Up in Wareham

It’s weird, it’s wild and it washed ashore in Wareham. You’re looking at a mantis shrimp, one of the most interesting creatures on Earth. Wareham resident Scott Diogenes and his son Alex were walking their dog in the Swifts Beach area of town recently when they happened upon the carcass of a mantis shrimp.
WAREHAM, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
927K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy