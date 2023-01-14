City to apply for police body cameras

Police body cameras is a topic that has come up frequently at Wichita Falls City Council meetings and on Tuesday, councilors will vote on applying to the state for a grant to get the devices.

The application would be for $942,603 from the state's Body-Worn Camera Grant Program. The city would be required to match 25 percent of the total cost, which would amount to $235,650 to come from the general fund.

Police body cams were on an initial wish list for a portion of the $29 million the city got from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilors opted to wait to apply for the state grant.

If the city wins the grant, it would fund 120 cameras and supporting equipment for police officers on patrol duty. WFPD acquired a few body cams for traffic officers in 2015. Those are mostly used by motorcycle officers.

Body cameras have come into widespread use by law enforcement agencies to capture interactions with residents and potentially improve police conduct and transparency.

A 2022 analysis by the U.S. Department of Justice concluded the use of the cameras has no statistically significant impact on arrests, officers' use of force, traffic stops or stop-and-frisk.

In a separate item, councilors will be asked to spend $67,595 for 11 new cameras to be installed in police cars.