Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Police: 4 men arrested for selling alcohol and tobacco to minors at 3 different Nassau locations
At all three locations, authorities say a store employee sold liquor to undercover agents.
News 12
Police: Hatchet wielding teen threatened shoppers at Trumbull mall
A teen wielding a hatchet threatened customers at the Trumbull mall, according to witnesses who called police. The teen was witnessed threatening customers inside the mall while holding a hatchet. Police later located the teen from Bridgeport at a bus stop near the mall. Police say the teen was concealing...
News 12
Massapequa Park man infuriated in search for diabetes drug that's in short supply
A Massapequa Park man is struggling to find a diabetes drug that is also used for weight loss. Charlie Bartlett says he has reached out to large pharmacy chains, neighborhood pharmacies, doctors, even the manufacturer but can't locally find the refill he needs of Trulicity to manage his Type One diabetes.
Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Headlines: Putnam County deadly stabbing, Newburgh weapons case, teens charged with attempted murder
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Police: Man pulls out switch blade at deli in the Bronx, opens fire at driver
The NYPD is searching for a male suspect involved in a Concourse Village shooting on Jan. 7. Police say the suspect opened fire at a driver behind the wheel of Mercedes Benz sedan on East 168th Street. Although the bullet hit the rear of that car, the driver was not injured.
Man accused in Stamford hit-and-run that killed 2 makes 1st court appearance
Police say Michael Talbot was driving 86 mph, his alcohol level was more than double the legal limit, and he was under the influence of marijuana when he hit and killed the co-workers as they were crossing Washington Boulevard Dec. 3 in Stamford.
Wantagh car owners say thieves have been breaking into their vehicles
One of the victims says the thieves made off with medication, tools, cash and lottery tickets.
News 12
North Babylon man sentenced for stealing 89-year-old woman's home
A North Babylon man was sentenced Tuesday to up to 10 years in prison for stealing an 89-year-old woman's Brooklyn home. Prosecutors say Shavard Callaway sold the house by claiming to be her nephew and using a forged power of attorney. He was convicted in December of charges including grand...
Police: Men steal debit card, cash in gunpoint robbery in East New York
Police say two armed men stole a person’s debit card and cash in East New York on Monday.
Suffolk County ATV drivers to lose riding facility amid police crackdown on illegal riders
Tenth Street Motocross in Ronkonkoma is a six-acre dirt track where people can practice their skills on dirt bikes and ATVs. The place is set to close down in two weeks because the lease is up.
News 12
Police: Several cars stolen from high-end dealership in Spring Valley
Police in Spring Valley say several cars were stolen from a high-end dealership. Detectives say the break-in happened at Wide World of Cars Ferrari. Few details have been released about the incident. The dealership would only say it was an active investigation.
Father of woman killed in Stamford hit-and-run says he is hopeful justice will prevail
The father of a woman killed in a Stamford hit-and-run arrived in the U.S. Tuesday morning from Colombia for the suspect's hearing. He says he plans to attend as many hearings as possible.
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Police: Bridgeport man admits to assaulting homeless man who died of injuries
Police found the homeless man with a head injury Wednesday night.
Police: 1 person killed in Litchfield crash
Police say the driver was going east when they crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit a tree.
Police: 26 cats found inside Islip home; father, son arrested
Police responded to 104 Lake St. following reports of animal cruelty.
3 Rikers Island officers under fire for alleged false report of inmate attack
Three correction officers at Rikers Island are now suspended without pay after being charged with making false reports regarding an alleged attack on an inmate.
Not just crimefighters, Peekskill K-9 lend a paw in the garage as well
These vehicle's lights and sirens are designed to alert the handler if there is dangerous spike in temperature inside the vehicle when the handler is away from the car.
