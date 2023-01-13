Read full article on original website
Related
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
BTK Killer’s daughter sensed her father in the Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger’s arrest took her breath away
Like millions of true crime enthusiasts, Kerri Rawson found herself following every detail in the Idaho college murders case.Four young University of Idaho students had been stabbed to death in a “targeted” home invasion at their Moscow student residence on 13 November, while two survivors were left sleeping. As the weeks stretched on, no suspects were identified, no murder weapon was found, and no plausible motive was identified.Ms Rawson found herself equally captivated and horrified by the crime.“It’s just like a complete utter violation for someone to go in there and do that,” she told The Independent.However, Ms Rawson was...
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Pleads The 'Time For Answers Is Running Out' In Heartfelt Letter To Colorado Governor
Even after more than 25 years, John Ramsey hasn't given up hope on solving daughter JonBenét Ramsey's brutal murder, but according to the still-grieving father, he is running out of time. JonBenét was found strangled to death in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 26, 1996, and despite police efforts, there have been no arrests made in connection with the slaying that has become one of the most well-known cold cases in the United States. John penned a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading with him to meet with him in person to discuss taking further...
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Idaho Killer's Anger 'Boiled Over' on Night of Brutal Slayings—Ex-FBI Agent
Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek that she believes the killer knew the house layout and had an entry and exit plan.
Mexican cartel leader dies in shootout after mass jail break
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said.
Missouri Has 100 Known Serial Killers in History – 5 of the Worst
Some of the worst serial killers in history once called Missouri home. There are over 100 known serial killers from Missouri these are some of the worst in the state's history. The very first serial killer on record is Dr. Bennett Hyde who was convicted of murdering his father-in-law and...
Polygamous leader pleads not guilty to charges
The leader of a polygamous group on the Utah-Arizona border has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including aiding a kidnapping and obstructing a federal investigation.
Idaho murders: Daughter of BTK killer 'wouldn't be surprised' if suspect contacted her father
Kerri Rawson, the daughter of infamous BTK serial killer Dennis Rader, shares concern about Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's potential ties to her father.
Idaho murders: Man mentioned in newly obtained video not a suspect, victim's father says
Man referenced in newly surfaced surveillance clip from night of Idaho murders is not a suspect, Kaylee Goncalves' father says as probe reaches five weeks.
States That Don’t Report Crime to the FBI
Murders surged by 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record – and possibly the largest in U.S. history. The 2020 homicide figures were released in an annual FBI report, which compiles state and local crime data from across the country and helps to identify trends and inform policy decisions. […]
A US Funeral Home Boss Just Got Prison Time For Stealing Bodies & Her Mom Helped Her Do It
A former Colorado funeral home operator and her mother were sentenced to prison on Tuesday, after the two women admitted to illegally selling more than 500 bodies without telling the families. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. Megan Hess, 46, operated the Sunset...
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
Ex-FBI Agent Shares 'Femicide' Theory On Idaho Murders
The killer may be someone with "absolutely horrible, murderous desires against these women," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Cold Blooded: 4 Other Cases Like Colorado’s Infamous Chris Watts Case
In August of 2018, Coloradans were shocked when it came to be that Christopher Watts had actually killed his pregnant wife and his two daughters. Watts is now serving five life sentences with no chance of parole. When it comes to the horrific crime of a man killing his family,...
Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city
José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.He is alleged to have been responsible for interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide.Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Disturbing Unsolved Case Of The ‘Freeway Phantom’ Murders
From 1971 to 1972, a serial killer known only as the "Freeway Phantom” stalked Washington, D.C., abducting and murdering six young Black girls. In 1971, a serial killer struck in Washington, D.C., for the first time in known historu. Over the next 17 months, the so-called “Freeway Phantom” kidnapped and murdered six Black girls between the ages of 10 and 18.
americanmilitarynews.com
Illegal immigrant gets 5 life sentences for murdering three Americans
An illegal immigrant received five consecutive life sentences on Friday for the brutal 2018 murder of three Americans. The illegal immigrant murderer previously dodged deportation as a recipient of the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program. Mexican national Luis Perek, 27, shot and killed his former roommates Steven...
Online Sleuths Claims Idaho Murders Suspect Attended Victims’ Vigil
Last month, Pennsylvania’s State Police SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Officials believe Kohberger is responsible for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30th, after officials launched an investigation into the deaths of these students which occurred on the night of November 13th, 2022. In the time since, internet sleuths have been trying to establish the timeline of the students’ murders. They’ve also attempted to track Kohberger’s escape to PA. Now, as the suspect’s fate becomes wrapped up in the U.S. justice system, those same sleuths are claiming the 28-year-old Ph.D. student actually attended the vigils of the young man and three women he supposedly murdered.
Comments / 0