The Independent

BTK Killer’s daughter sensed her father in the Idaho murders. Bryan Kohberger’s arrest took her breath away

Like millions of true crime enthusiasts, Kerri Rawson found herself following every detail in the Idaho college murders case.Four young University of Idaho students had been stabbed to death in a “targeted” home invasion at their Moscow student residence on 13 November, while two survivors were left sleeping. As the weeks stretched on, no suspects were identified, no murder weapon was found, and no plausible motive was identified.Ms Rawson found herself equally captivated and horrified by the crime.“It’s just like a complete utter violation for someone to go in there and do that,” she told The Independent.However, Ms Rawson was...
MOSCOW, ID
OK! Magazine

JonBenét Ramsey's Father Pleads The 'Time For Answers Is Running Out' In Heartfelt Letter To Colorado Governor

Even after more than 25 years, John Ramsey hasn't given up hope on solving daughter JonBenét Ramsey's brutal murder, but according to the still-grieving father, he is running out of time. JonBenét was found strangled to death in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 26, 1996, and despite police efforts, there have been no arrests made in connection with the slaying that has become one of the most well-known cold cases in the United States. John penned a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading with him to meet with him in person to discuss taking further...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States That Don’t Report Crime to the FBI

Murders surged by 30% in the United States in 2020, the largest single-year increase on record – and possibly the largest in U.S. history. The 2020 homicide figures were released in an annual FBI report, which compiles state and local crime data from across the country and helps to identify trends and inform policy decisions. […]
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’

An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city

José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.He is alleged to have been responsible for interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide.Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
allthatsinteresting.com

The Disturbing Unsolved Case Of The ‘Freeway Phantom’ Murders

From 1971 to 1972, a serial killer known only as the "Freeway Phantom” stalked Washington, D.C., abducting and murdering six young Black girls. In 1971, a serial killer struck in Washington, D.C., for the first time in known historu. Over the next 17 months, the so-called “Freeway Phantom” kidnapped and murdered six Black girls between the ages of 10 and 18.
WASHINGTON, DC
americanmilitarynews.com

Illegal immigrant gets 5 life sentences for murdering three Americans

An illegal immigrant received five consecutive life sentences on Friday for the brutal 2018 murder of three Americans. The illegal immigrant murderer previously dodged deportation as a recipient of the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program. Mexican national Luis Perek, 27, shot and killed his former roommates Steven...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Outsider.com

Online Sleuths Claims Idaho Murders Suspect Attended Victims’ Vigil

Last month, Pennsylvania’s State Police SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Officials believe Kohberger is responsible for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30th, after officials launched an investigation into the deaths of these students which occurred on the night of November 13th, 2022. In the time since, internet sleuths have been trying to establish the timeline of the students’ murders. They’ve also attempted to track Kohberger’s escape to PA. Now, as the suspect’s fate becomes wrapped up in the U.S. justice system, those same sleuths are claiming the 28-year-old Ph.D. student actually attended the vigils of the young man and three women he supposedly murdered.
MOSCOW, ID

