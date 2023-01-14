Read full article on original website
Related
These traffic changes will be in Clearfield County for windmill superload movements
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers in Clearfield County may run into changes this week because of windmill superload movements, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said. In a news release, PennDOT said that the following routes will have changed traffic patterns from Jan. 17 till Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield […]
Class action status sought for suit against Pa. road contractor over benefit plan payments
WILLIAMSPORT – A federal judge has been asked to make a class action the lawsuit against a major Pennsylvania highway contractor accused of failing to make millions of dollars in required contributions to its retirement and other benefit plans. Three former employees of Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., of State...
wdadradio.com
MARY (DUNMIRE) FISHER, 91
Mary Ellen (Dunmire) Fisher, 91, of Black Lick, PA passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Thomas E. and Erma E. (Lawson) Dunmire, she was born October 19, 1931, in Black Lick, PA. Mary worked at the former Campus Sportswear...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?
The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
Oldest vintages of Pa. wineries are scattered around the state: How many do you recognize?
This year marks the 55th anniversary of the passage of the Limited Winery Act, which allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania. That law was officially named Act 272, which was introduced in June 1968 and passed after midnight on the final day of that session when the Senate approved the bill by a 36-9 vote. Gov. Raymond P. Shafer made it official with his signature on July 31 of that year and created an industry that today exceeds 300 wineries, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association (PWA) website.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$1.3B expansion of Mon-Fayette Expressway to begin soon, Pa. Turnpike Commission says
A $1.3 billion expansion project of the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Mon-Fayette Expressway between Route 51 and Interstate 376 is expected to get underway soon, according to the Turnpike Commission. The 8-mile extension will expand the Mon-Fayette Expressway, which now stretches 54 miles from Jefferson Hills to Morgantown, W.Va. When complete,...
27 First News
Another winter storm with severe storms and snow heading our way
(WKBN) – It has been a very stormy January across the country with a parade of storms from west to east. They have produced rain, strong storms, tornadoes, flooding, snow and wind at times. The next storm is on the move and will land in our part of Eastern...
WNEP-TV 16
State senator wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State Senator David Argall, who represents Carbon County, Schuylkill County, and parts of Luzerne County, wants to change Pennsylvania's presidential primary date. Right now, we hit the polls on the fourth Tuesday in April. Under Argall's plan, things would move up by more than a month.
wdadradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Lawmakers Seek to Move Pennsylvania's Primary Election Up a Month
State lawmakers are once again looking to move Pennsylvania's primary election up on the calendar. It's traditionally held on the fourth Tuesday in April. By then, the nomination fight can be, for the most part, already decided. State lawmakers have tried to bump Pennsylvania up in line before and now...
Nearly $50k in copper stolen from Clearfield County mining company
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Troopers are investigating after nearly $50,000 in copper wire was stolen from Big Dog Mining in Woodward Township. Troopers were called the Big Dog Mining on Henderson Street after 800 feet of copper wire was stolen sometime between Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, according to the report. The copper was […]
explore venango
Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Rolls Multiple Times on Route 666
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 666. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Police say 26-year-old Cole J....
Local business wins Best Maple Syrup at statewide farm show
In Mercer County, Coryea's Maple Products swept house at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
harrisburgmagazine.com
From A Local Farm To Your Family Table
Karns Foods’ Continuing Commitment to Quality and Community. Since its inception in 1959, family owned and operated Karns Foods has demonstrated a consistent delivery of the highest quality selection of grocery items to its customers. This dependability has built a faithful following of patrons who expect the best and are never disappointed. The level of excellence in product selection is immediately apparent as you browse the aisles in any one of the ten Karns locations situated across the mid-state. Shelves throughout the stores are lined with premier brands representing every form of fundamental food product. Collectively, these consumer goods envelope customers with a vast variety of food options.
Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway
Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions
(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway
While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
wdadradio.com
LINDA (SHIRLEY) DONAHUE, 70
Linda Jean (Shirley) Donahue, 70, of Homer City, PA passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe, PA. The daughter of Edward P. and Luella I. (Hair) Shirley, she was born June 25, 1952, in Indiana, PA. Linda graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of...
wdadradio.com
ONE HURT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP CRASH
One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash this morning in Center Township. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) Indiana County 911 sent the Homer City Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to 1740 Old Route 119 for a reported two vehicle accident. Chief Terry Gardner explained how the accident happened.
Comments / 1