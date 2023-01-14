Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Palace's Olise denies Man United at the death as winning streak ends
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Manchester United's hopes of moving second in the Premier League were scuppered as they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to draw 1-1 away at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Arsenal investigating two ‘disburbing’ anti-semitic incidents after derby
Arsenal say two “disturbing” incidents of anti-semitism are being investigated following the north London derby against Tottenham. The Premier League club have announced one of the incidents took place at Sunday’s game, which Arsenal won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the other at a public house in Islington.
‘He cost Man Utd victory’ – Piers Morgan again blasts Casemiro as he trolls Rio Ferdinand after star banned for Arsenal
PIERS MORGAN trolled Rio Ferdinand by saying that Casemiro cost Manchester United victory against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils were on course for a tenth win on the bounce at Selhurst Park when Bruno Fernandes fired them ahead just before the break. But things turned sour for United late on.
Leeds 5 Cardiff 2: Willy Gnonto enhances reputation yet further with worldie as Marsch’s side reach FA Cup fourth round
Wilfried Gnonto conjured up a carbon-copy of Paolo Di Canio to help Leeds scratch a seven-year itch. The teenage sensation added to his growing reputation by scoring twice - the first a stunning scissor-volley inside 30 seconds, a dead-ringer for fellow Italian Di Canio's celebrated strike for West Ham against Wimbledon 22 years ago.
Comments / 0