The Guardian

Arsenal investigating two ‘disburbing’ anti-semitic incidents after derby

Arsenal say two “disturbing” incidents of anti-semitism are being investigated following the north London derby against Tottenham. The Premier League club have announced one of the incidents took place at Sunday’s game, which Arsenal won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the other at a public house in Islington.

