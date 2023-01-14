Read full article on original website
74 Arrested Last Week? Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report For Jan 9-15
Week #2 of 2023 and Bowie County had more than its share of bad behavior last week. Let's start with 74 total arrests in Bowie County, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 23 of those while 51 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Below is...
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 18)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 3:42 Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of NE Loop 286. The victim reported that someone had forged two checks on their business account that totaled over $13,000. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police spoke with the victim of credit/debit...
FBI Warns Texarkana Residents of Stolen Vehicles & More ATM Attempted Thefts
And another attempted ATM theft took place last night Sunday, January 15 in Texarkana. This time TXKToday is reporting of an attempted ATM theft at the Roadrunner on Richmond Road. The would-be thieves were able to pull the store's front off but they still left empty-handed. These people don't realize just how complex this type of theft can be.
Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
Mugshot Monday: 25 People Jailed On Felonies In Gregg County
Law enforcement in Gregg County had a pretty busy week with a little more than one hundred arrests. Officers from the Gregg County Sheriff's office, Longview, Kilgore, White Oak police departments and Texas DPS made arrests for burglaries, theft, domestic situations, indecent exposure, drugs, and driving under the influence along with other offenses.
KSLA
TAPD ‘seriously concerned’ with increase in juvenile crime
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana Arkansas police, along with other parts of the ArkLaTex, are facing the issue of juvenile crime. “I do know this is something that has gotten very serious in our community and we need to get control of it like i said before it gets too for out of hand,” said Cpl. Les Munn.
Winnsboro Police Report 01-09-2023 – 01-15-2023
Villarreal, Eric, 35 years of age, of Scroggins, was arrested on 1-11-2023 on a Franklin County Warrant for Failure to Appear and Multiple Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants. Moore, Randall, 38 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on 1-15-2023 for Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1 –B > =1G <4G,
easttexasradio.com
Former Quitman City Employee Charged
A former City of Quitman, a water department clerk, accused of embezzling money from the department, was scheduled for a court hearing Friday. Instead, she waived her arraignment, and a trial date is now March 10. Amber Highnote worked for the Water Department from 2017 – 2021. Officials say the total amount of money missing was $23,250. A receipt book was also missing from the city’s receipt book inventory.
easttexasradio.com
Parolee Arrested In Sulphur Springs
Reportedly a man wanted by the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles was at a motel in Sulphur Springs, but when officers showed up to investigate, the man had fled his room. So instead, they found 34-year Thomas Joseph Lynch, of no fixed address, in another room and arrested him for violation of parole on a resisting arrest. In addition, an officer arrested Lynch on January 5, but they released him after 24 hours in jail.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A Sulphur Springs police officer observed a man riding in an SUV and knew he had an outstanding warrant. The officer arrested 59-year-old James Hurley Cork on the warrant, which charged him with illegal dumping. He was released Monday afternoon. Hopkins County Deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday night on Hwy...
Traffic Stop Near Yantis Nets Residential Search, Seizure Of More Than 1 Pound Of Meth, 3 Arrests
A traffic stop led to a residential search, seizure of more than 1 pound of methamphetamine and three arrests over the weekend, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday, January 14, Wood County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop near Yantis. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, according to WCSO.
KSLA
Texarkana man on motorcycle injured after allegedly refusing to pull over for state trooper
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A Texarkana man was injured Tuesday morning (Jan. 17) when the motorcycle he was riding ran into a truck. Arkansas State Police identified the man as 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum. Police say Bashum was traveling north on Hickory Street when a state trooper tried to pull him over. They say within seconds of Bashum’s failure to stop, the motorcycle hit a pickup as the driver was making a turn onto East 4th Street.
Suspected Fentanyl Pills, Firearms Found During SH 19 North Traffic Stop
Suspected fentanyl pills and firearms were reportedly found during a State Highway 19 north traffic stop Sunday night. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Ryan Reed and Sgt. Scott Davis reported stopping the gray Honda Accord with no license plate lights at 11:02 p.m. Jan. 15, 2023, on State Highway 19 north at FM 71. Upon contact with the California man driving, deputies asked him to step out of the car. When he exhibited signs of what deputies described as “deceptive behavior,” including being untruthful about having a criminal history, deputies asked permission to search the car.
ktoy1047.com
Two men arrested for drug possession
On Thursday, January 12, members of the task force conducted a search warrant on Anthony Moore’s residence in Texarkana, Arkansas. During the search warrant, investigators located approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia used for weighing and separating narcotics. Moore was arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine and three deliveries of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Booking
Deputies arrested 49-year-old Reco Hawkins of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of more than four but less than 200 grams of Controlled Substance, a warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Class C misdemeanor warrants. He’s in the Titus County Jail.
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
Wanted Man Located At Local Motel
A wanted man was located at a local motel Friday evening, marking the second time in 2 weeks the 34-year-old has been booked into the county jail, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Dustin Green and Steve Lail contacted employees at an East Industrial Drive motel. A woman was reported to be in a room she’d rented with the wanted man just before 8 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. Motel staff also reported the man was wearing glasses.
ktoy1047.com
ASP traffic stop ends with man in hospital
According to the Arkansas State Police, 37-year-old Chauncy Bashum’s motorcycle collided with a pickup truck after Bashum allegedly refused to pull over during a traffic stop. Bashum was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center after the accident. The investigation by the Arkansas State Police is ongoing. The Hempstead County...
easttexasradio.com
Two Cumby Men Jailed
Cumby Police and Hopkins County Deputies stopped two Cumby men for failure to use their turn signal on Hopkins County Road 1126. Because an officer saw a loaded shotgun on the seat of their pickup and one of the men had a handgun in a side holster, they told 36-year-old Michael Lyle Gall and 46-year-old Christopher Evan Lewis to step out of the vehicle. Officers found a small amount of methamphetamine in the center console, and both men were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence. In addition, they charged Lewis with unlawfully carrying a weapon.
