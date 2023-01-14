ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS activates $1,000 offer for Seahawks-49ers, NFL Saturday

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS unlocks a $1,000 first bet on the house at BetMGM Sportsbook. It can be used on any game — NFL playoffs throughout the weekend, NBA, college hoops, soccer and more.

What does the “first bet on the house” mean, exactly? If your first bet at BetMGM loses, you’ll be refunded in free bets, equal to whatever you lost on that first wager.

We like the Seahawks catching +10 against the 49ers on Saturday in NFL action, so let’s use that an example. If you deposit $100, bet it all on Seattle, and it wins, you keep the original $100 and profit about $91. That’s now $191 in cash you can withdraw or continue betting. If it loses, you’ll be refunded $100 in bet credits.

BetMGM bonus code

The new customer offer from BetMGM lets new users make a risk-free first sports bet up to $1,000. Use the bonus code NPBONUS to claim the offer before the Seahawks play the 49ers in the Wild Card round this afternoon.

This means that if your bet wins, you keep the winnings like normal, but if it loses you still get your entire initial wager back as free bets.

BetMGM’s sign-up offer is one of the best on the market, and its a great chance to get started in sports betting.

Seahawks vs. 49ers pick

The NFL playoffs get started with a divisional matchup when the San Francisco 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon in the Wild Card round.

Both NFC West squads had successful regular seasons. San Francisco cruised to the two seed in the NFC playoffs with a 13-4 record, while Seattle eked out a 9-8 season to claim the final NFC Wild Card spot. Unlike the 49ers who were expected to be good, the Seahawks defied predictions with a surprise playoff appearance.

The spread shows that Seattle is an underdog, with BetMGM favoring San Francisco by 10 points. It’s hard to see the 49ers losing this game, but 10 points is a big number to cover.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is very familiar with Kyle Shanahan’s offensive scheme and will have his team ready to go in the Bay Area. Seattle also limited the 49ers in a 21-13 Week 15 loss and held teams to 15.3 points in its three games after playing San Francisco.

The Seahawks’ defense has found its groove and it’s always tough to beat a team three times anyway. The 49ers should win this game, but 10 points is too much to cover, so back Seattle with the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS .

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
BetMGM Bonus Code NPBONUS BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Get a $1,000 risk-free first sports bet Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New Customers only. Must be 21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the T&Cs.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS .
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your free bets will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Free bet funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
Refer a friend with BetMGM

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, OH, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of free bets is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

New York Post

