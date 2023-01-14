Southerly flow is increasing across Alabama today and that is allowing for more clouds and the start of a warming trend. Temperatures this afternoon are in the 60s across much of Alabama, while some 70s are showing up across South Alabama. Despite the clouds, most of us stay dry today, with the exception of a few stray showers across Northwest Alabama. Showers will increase in average overnight and into tomorrow statewide, but nothing especially heavy and really more of a nuisance. Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs closer to 70°.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO