FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cousins killed in South Milwaukee, man charged
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police on Jan. 18 announced a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection to the fatal shootings of two teens. Brandon Randall of South Milwaukee is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm silencer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 26th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hadley on Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The victim, a Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter in this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 39th and North. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police shooting; officers wounded, man arrested
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine police officers were shot and wounded after an incident that on Gillen Street just east of West Boulevard overnight. Officers responded to a domestic incident around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. A woman met officers outside and told them her husband was inside their home with their two children, officials said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, squad stolen; man pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - The man charged with shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 17 to several charges – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Jetrin Rodthong, 23, also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering...
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan police arrest 4; guns fired, vehicles operating dangerously
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police arrested four people following an incident that unfolded near N. 12th Street and Plath Court on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17. Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 3 p.m. Reports indicated two vehicles had been operating dangerously on the roadways, resulting in a confrontation between those in the vehicles, and possible shots being fired. Both vehicles then fled the scene,
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
CBS 58
MPD: Man starts fire at Milwaukee residence, barricades himself inside
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a man started a fire at a residence and barricaded himself inside. It happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 17 near 65th and Thurston. The Milwaukee Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Police say the suspect eventually exited and was taken into custody...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Villard fatal crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old man died in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. Another 18-year-old was arrested. Police said a speeding vehicle crashed into another vehicle near Sherman and Villard around 11:45 a.m. The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital where he later died.
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WISN
Milwaukee police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a missing persons report for a 13-year-old Milwaukee girl. Jayla C. Lamon-Gray was last seen at home, in the 7800 block of North 64th Court, at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said she is not a critical missing but asks that anyone with...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southridge Mall parking lot shooting, boy hurt, another arrested
GREENDALE, Wis. - A boy was shot in the parking lot of Greendale's Southridge Mall near 76th and Grange Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Police arrested a second boy in the...
wlip.com
Suspect Shot; Dies After Allegedly Pointing Gun At Deputies Following Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting yesterday. It happened after the suspect led authorities on a chase from Racine into Kenosha County. The suspect vehicle crashed at highways 45 and KR in the Town of Paris. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, wanted man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with the arrest of a wanted man on Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. Police responded around 3 p.m., and officers "obtained information that the suspect was inside," MPD said. He refused to make contact with police and a "tactical setup was established."
Police officers fatally shot someone following a pursuit that ended in Kenosha County. The Sheriff’s Office said the person pointed a gun at multiple officers near the Great Lakes Dragaway and refused commands to drop the weapon and was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Hopkins shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Hopkins on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. Officials said the incident could be robbery related. Milwaukee police are...
Comments