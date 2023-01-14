Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Mild midweek before rain returns to Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 10 a.m. January 18 — Milder midweek before rain returns to Baltimore. Wednesday is partly cloudy, breezy, and unseasonably mild with highs in the mid 50s. Another risk of rain arrives Thursday with a new weather-maker moving into Maryland. Plan on soaking rain throughout the...
foxbaltimore.com
Unsettled Weather This Week With More Rain On The Way
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Rain showers through mid day Tuesday. The rain will be mainly light through the first half of the day. We do expect to see some drier conditions later this afternoon as the rain moves east. High temps will be cooler, even though they remain above average...
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore
Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
baltimorepositive.com
An eggceptional deal for Weis Rewards members
Our resident Honeygo Weis Markets manager Nick Fischer returns with an eggceptional offer and more curious local history with his passion for old bottles and glass. wise, year, eggnog, road, points, wife, lived, perry, nottingham, hotdogs, baltimore, local, holidays, people, bought, markets, hall, ice cream, gunpowder. Nestor Aparicio 00:00. We’re...
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore
Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place last night in Eastern Baltimore. Shortly after 9 am, police arrived at the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive male. At the location, police found an adult male suffering from trauma to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Man Murdered in Eastern Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorebrew.com
Baltimore Police are exiting the special events management business
Outsourcing to a web-based Texas company is expected to save the city time and money. But how much might it cost organizers and businesses who hire off-duty police in Baltimore?. For longer than anyone can remember, the Baltimore Police Department has been managing the supply of off-duty officers that work...
wmar2news
Snow stats
The latest first inch of snow to be measured at BWI was on March 13th, 2017. Do you think we could beat that 6-year-old record this year? We are not out of the running yet! So far, the 2022-2023 winter season has been a disappointment to snow lovers around Baltimore. Have you been asking yourself, "Where is the snow?!"
'Never going anywhere': Orioles CEO John Angelos doubles down on commitment to Baltimore amid family legal battle
BALTIMORE - CEO John Angelos reiterated that the Baltimore Orioles aren't going anywhere amid legal battles with his brother.While the Orioles announced a partnership to help local students, Angelos sat in front of the media for the first time since Louis Angelos filed a lawsuit, alleging John could move the team to Tennessee."I've said many times publicly, unsolicited, unprompted we're never going anywhere," John Angelos said.Amid a legal battle playing out within the Angelos family that could impact the future of the organization, the Orioles announced a $5 million pledge to Baltimore nonprofit Collegebound Foundation.During that press conference, John Angelos...
foxbaltimore.com
Ride for men's health
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Join the Baltimore Distinguished Gentlemen's ride to benefit men's health. Dozens of vintage and classic motorcycle enthusiasts will participate this Saturday. Event Coordinator Christopher Schafer shares more.
foxbaltimore.com
Submit your art for the "Art of Racing"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Artists, on your mark, draw, and submit your inspiring portrayals of thoroughbred racing at the Second Jewel of the Triple Crown Series. The unique art competition, "The Art of Racing," is encouraging artists nationwide to commemorate Preakness 148. Director of Marketing for the Maryland Jockey Club...
foxbaltimore.com
Get limber with mobility yoga
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sitting down at work and limited mobility can make our bodies stiff. But you can improve your motion and make everyday activities easier with mobility yoga. Group Exercise Director with Brick Bodies Sara Keller shows us how to get limber.
The Daily South
Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality
What’s one benefit of living in a larger city? Having a wide variety of top-notch eateries to choose from without having to travel far for them. It’s not often that you find smaller towns with a bustling food scene, but that’s not the case in Easton, Maryland, where a culinary revitalization is taking place that’s making the town a favorite weekend getaway — or new home — for big-city dwellers coming from New York, D.C., and Philadelphia.
foxbaltimore.com
The giveback at Lexington Market
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Merchants at Lexington Market are hosting a giveback to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. There will be a resource fair and hot meals for those experiencing homelessness. Executive Director of Fundraising and Development for Volunteers of America Nicholle Granger and the Director of Marketing...
Body With 'Trauma' Found Behind Baltimore Building: Police
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a building in Baltimore, authorities say.The body was discovered by police after a report was made of an unresponsive man laying in the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Baltimore police.O…
foxbaltimore.com
Tagovailoa returning to Maryland for senior season
A simple statement from Taulia Tagovailoa about his future, "I'm not done yet." The quarterback announced on social media after taking some time to think about his future, he is returning to Maryland for his senior season in 2023. Tagovailoa, in three seasons, set Maryland career records for passing yards...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks provides update on Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping plan
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Over the weekend, Councilman David Marks provided an update on the Holly Hills Memorial Gardens landscaping issue. Earlier this month, Councilman Marks held a meeting with Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, the Bird River Road Neighborhood Association, and the St. John Properties – developers of the new office buildings near Route 43 and Campbell Boulevard.
Pepco begins repairs to equipment damaged by November plane crash in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Pepco has begun repairs on equipment that was damaged by a plane crash in November. Repair work is expected to last until February, according to the company. On Nov. 27, 2022, officials say a plane crashed into a Pepco transmission tower and damaged overhead lines...
foxbaltimore.com
Catonsville Library set to begin renovations next month
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After years of planning and a pandemic delay, Baltimore County Public Library’s Catonsville Branch, located at 1100 Frederick Road, is set to undergo a total renovation this spring. The building was built in 1963 and other than a few systematic updates, the layout is still...
Comments / 1