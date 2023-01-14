ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

19-year-old on the run after shooting man to death, Gwinnett County police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPFND_0kEiULfi00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police asked the public to help locate a homicide suspect.

Authorities said at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, officers received reports of a shooting at a home on Fox Forest Court Southwest in Lilburn.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 45-year-old Felipe Velasco, who had been shot inside the home.

Police said Velasco was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Officials identified the suspect as 19-year-old Miguel Rodriguez.

According to the investigation, Rodriguez and Velasco knew each other.

Police believe the motive is domestic-related.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rodriguez is wanted for felony murder and aggravated assault. Police say he may be driving a Jeep wrangler with Georgia tag XEG482.

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300.

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9TIR_0kEiULfi00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Regina Peters
4d ago

not nice !! when hear 19 year old shot 45 year old and the word domestic violence I don't care what his race is I bet he was protecting his mother...

Reply
4
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Suspect smiles during arrest after beating man with a baseball bat in bed, deputies say

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect was all smiles during his arrest after being wanted by deputies for a violently assault in Buchanan, Georgia back in April 2022. According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Matthew Kevin Cantrell, 29, on Tuesday in Hiram, Georgia. Cantrell was wanted on aggravated assault charges from a violent incident in Haralson County on April 29, 2022.
BUCHANAN, GA
11Alive

2 men found shot in head, 1 dead in Coweta County, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead and another was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head, according to Coweta County Sheriff's deputies. It all happened just after midnight Tuesday at a home near Deep South Road and Johnson Road. Officials said one man, later identified by family members as Marvin Bridges, died at the hospital while the other man's condition is not known at this time.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GBI looking into officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened in southern Gwinnett County early Monday morning. In a release, the GBI says they were called to investigate the incident by the Snellville Police Department after one of its officers was involved in the incident. The officer,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver not charged after crash that left 7-year-old cheerleader in a coma, mother says

Police are investigating a crash that left a 7-year-old cheerleader fighting for her life. Now, the family is wondering why police haven’t charged the driver who hit them. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was in DeKalb County, where the crash happened on I-85 South in Chamblee just two days before Christmas. Ashley Askew said that the family car broke down on the highway, so she let the car drift to the to the HOV lane and stop on the left shoulder, which is when a woman slammed into their car.
CHAMBLEE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for allegedly killing wife

The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested a Gainesville man Tuesday in connection to the murder of his wife at their home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive. According to a release from the agency, Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, was charged with felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

10-year-old boy missing after leaving SE Atlanta hospital, police say

ATLANTA - Police are asking the public's help locating a10-year-old boy they say walked away from an Atlanta hospital early Tuesday morning. A search is underway for 10-year-old Mario Boyd, who they say disappeared after a family member attempted to get him care at a local hospital. According to police,...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
223K+
Followers
153K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy