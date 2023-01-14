Is there anything that will have people torn more than to see two things that they love together - that don't feel like they should be together?. We love wings in Buffalo. It's no secret. When you say Buffalo to people, often, the first thing that comes to their mind is...snow. But then right after that, it's wings. We are the home of what the rest of the country calls the Buffalo Wing (although we just call them wings).

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO