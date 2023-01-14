ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Damar Hamlin Sculpture Ruined in Buffalo

Canalside hosted Ice Fest Weekend in Buffalo this past weekend which hosted tons of families for fun events. Families could enjoy a hot chocolate bar, Anna and Elsa skating at the ice rink, and snow sculptures. But, something unfortunate happened. The big snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?

Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is IKEA Opening New Stores In New York?

IKEA shoppers have been hoping for the news that IKEA will be opening a store soon in upstate New York. There is some good news for IKEA shoppers. While IKEA will not be opening a brick-and-mortar store in the empire state, they did open up two new pick-up locations which make it easier for customers to get their items.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
HAMBURG, NY
buffalorising.com

Interview with Jenna McKeone of Knit Buffalo

Knit Buffalo is WNY’s first mobile yarn store. It’s like a food truck, but for yarn. Knit Buffalo carries heirloom quality, mostly indie dyed yarn from small businesses along with other fiber notions. I pop-up at farmers markets, local art festivals, and fiber festivals. If you have a space where I can park, I can pop-up! I also organize local sip and stitches which are inclusive gatherings of fiber lovers in community spaces.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Reporter Featured On Channel 2 Is Retiring

There are some reporters and new personalities who become household names and ,almost like, our extended family. We see them every night in our living rooms and perhaps follow them on social media. These are people we trust and count on for information and when they retire it is bittersweet.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does Buffalo Feel About Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Wings?

Is there anything that will have people torn more than to see two things that they love together - that don't feel like they should be together?. We love wings in Buffalo. It's no secret. When you say Buffalo to people, often, the first thing that comes to their mind is...snow. But then right after that, it's wings. We are the home of what the rest of the country calls the Buffalo Wing (although we just call them wings).
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Major Hollywood Actor Says Go To This Buffalo Concert Friday

One of Buffalo's most famous Hollywood figures has a concert you don't want to miss this Friday in Williamsville. Every Friday Night, join 92.9 WBUF at The Stage for FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE. Live music from the best rock tribute bands. These bands are so good it's like seeing the real thing! This week, we welcome Gold Dust Woman: a Stevie Nicks Tribute and one of Buffalo's most famous people wants you to check out the show.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road

The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road. If you drive by the corner of Walden and Transit, you have seen different chapters at 5760 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043. It was built for Dunkin' Donuts, then was changed to Checkers. Now, if you drive by you will see the sign down and crews working on the building.
DEPEW, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen’s Adorable Dog Caught Sleeping During Live Interview

Josh Allen's game against the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs was both good and bad. Allen and the Bills offense did move the ball against a Miami defense who decided to blitz a lot. Single-man coverage led to a few huge plays for the Buffalo offense and should have resulted in another touchdown or two, if it weren't for drops.
BUFFALO, NY
