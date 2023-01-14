Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Sculpture Ruined in Buffalo
Canalside hosted Ice Fest Weekend in Buffalo this past weekend which hosted tons of families for fun events. Families could enjoy a hot chocolate bar, Anna and Elsa skating at the ice rink, and snow sculptures. But, something unfortunate happened. The big snow sculpture of Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin was...
Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?
Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
Starbucks and Italian eatery slated for former Kings in Buffalo Township
Buffalo Township officials are keeping mum about ongoing construction at the site of the former Kings Family Restaurant in Buffalo Plaza along Route 356. Township Manager Rich Hill declined to comment Wednesday when asked for details on the project at 400 Buffalo Plaza. But plaza owner Anthony Pompeo confirmed Wednesday...
Is IKEA Opening New Stores In New York?
IKEA shoppers have been hoping for the news that IKEA will be opening a store soon in upstate New York. There is some good news for IKEA shoppers. While IKEA will not be opening a brick-and-mortar store in the empire state, they did open up two new pick-up locations which make it easier for customers to get their items.
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
Terrified Man Gets Home, Finds Kid in Trunk After Buffalo Bills Game
A couple of friends found a kid in their trunk after their hour-long trip home from the Bills game to Amherst. Well, you can't make this stuff up. A couple of friends were at the Buffalo Bills game yesterday. The Bills win. They leave and drive from Orchard Park all the way home to Amherst. It takes them about an hour.
Interview with Jenna McKeone of Knit Buffalo
Knit Buffalo is WNY’s first mobile yarn store. It’s like a food truck, but for yarn. Knit Buffalo carries heirloom quality, mostly indie dyed yarn from small businesses along with other fiber notions. I pop-up at farmers markets, local art festivals, and fiber festivals. If you have a space where I can park, I can pop-up! I also organize local sip and stitches which are inclusive gatherings of fiber lovers in community spaces.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Bills Player: “Buffalo Cheerios Scent Hits Different After a Win”
The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo community have one of the strongest connections in professional sports. It's not a stretch to say that bond is the strongest in professional sports. If you have grown up or have lived in Buffalo and Western New York for an extended period of time,...
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Should This Amazing Home in Hamburg Cost More? [PHOTOS]
Western New York is a phenomenal region to raise a family. It's not pretending to be the giant metropolises that New York City, Los Angeles, Miami or Chicago are, but there are some very nice properties to purchase in Buffalo. This is also a region which is more affordable than...
Popular Reporter Featured On Channel 2 Is Retiring
There are some reporters and new personalities who become household names and ,almost like, our extended family. We see them every night in our living rooms and perhaps follow them on social media. These are people we trust and count on for information and when they retire it is bittersweet.
Buffalo Fire Commissioner responds to Buffalo Common Council blizzard, equipment questions
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Western New York approaches the one-month mark since the deadly Blizzard of '22, efforts from inside Buffalo Common Council to improve the city's storm are ramping up. On Tuesday, inside the common council chambers, post-blizzard discussions took center stage. "I think this is a...
Two Buffalo Bills Rivals Are The Favorites to Land Lamar Jackson
The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East for the last three seasons. The division that used to run through New England, now runs through Buffalo. The AFC East looked like it would produce at least three playoff teams this season, until the wheels fell off the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins.
How Does Buffalo Feel About Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Wings?
Is there anything that will have people torn more than to see two things that they love together - that don't feel like they should be together?. We love wings in Buffalo. It's no secret. When you say Buffalo to people, often, the first thing that comes to their mind is...snow. But then right after that, it's wings. We are the home of what the rest of the country calls the Buffalo Wing (although we just call them wings).
Report: Bills Future in Buffalo More In Doubt Than Many Believe
The Buffalo Bills are having the most success they have had on the field since the early '90s, when they went to the Super Bowl four straight times. The Bills have made the playoffs four straight years and five of the last six. The only accomplishments the team has yet to do over that time, is make and win the Super Bowl.
Major Hollywood Actor Says Go To This Buffalo Concert Friday
One of Buffalo's most famous Hollywood figures has a concert you don't want to miss this Friday in Williamsville. Every Friday Night, join 92.9 WBUF at The Stage for FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE. Live music from the best rock tribute bands. These bands are so good it's like seeing the real thing! This week, we welcome Gold Dust Woman: a Stevie Nicks Tribute and one of Buffalo's most famous people wants you to check out the show.
Extremely Fun Beer + Snowshoe Event Happening in East Aurora
This is a very "Buffalo" event. Super fun. You cross-country ski or snowshoeing (or really hike if there's no snow) through Knox Farm and go from beer stop to beer stop and drink a bunch of beer. It's fun. Plus, everyone has cabin fever by the time this event comes around so everyone is ready to GO.
Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road
The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road. If you drive by the corner of Walden and Transit, you have seen different chapters at 5760 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043. It was built for Dunkin' Donuts, then was changed to Checkers. Now, if you drive by you will see the sign down and crews working on the building.
Josh Allen’s Adorable Dog Caught Sleeping During Live Interview
Josh Allen's game against the Miami Dolphins in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs was both good and bad. Allen and the Bills offense did move the ball against a Miami defense who decided to blitz a lot. Single-man coverage led to a few huge plays for the Buffalo offense and should have resulted in another touchdown or two, if it weren't for drops.
