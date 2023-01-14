Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Related
Man accused of shooting Milwaukee police officer pleads guilty to charges
The 23-year-old man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car last year pled guilty to the charges against him on Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, squad stolen; man pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - The man charged with shooting a Milwaukee police officer and stealing his squad car in 2022 pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 17 to several charges – including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Jetrin Rodthong, 23, also pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, second-degree recklessly endangering...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting near 49th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, died after he was shot near 49th and Capitol Monday evening, Jan. 16. Police said the shots were fired around 5 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital but died from his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near 26th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 55-year-old man was shot and wounded near 26th and Hadley on Monday evening, Jan. 16. Officials say the gunfire happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday. The victim, a Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are seeking the shooter in this...
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine police shooting; officers wounded, man arrested
RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine police officers were shot and wounded after an incident that on Gillen Street just east of West Boulevard overnight. Officers responded to a domestic incident around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. A woman met officers outside and told them her husband was inside their home with their two children, officials said.
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin
PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan police arrest 4; guns fired, vehicles operating dangerously
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan police arrested four people following an incident that unfolded near N. 12th Street and Plath Court on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17. Officers were dispatched to the area shortly before 3 p.m. Reports indicated two vehicles had been operating dangerously on the roadways, resulting in a confrontation between those in the vehicles, and possible shots being fired. Both vehicles then fled the scene,
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 17-year-old shot near 39th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 17, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 17 near 39th and North. Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
Victims react to declining car theft numbers in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department says there were 23% fewer car thefts in 2022 compared to 2021. While police are hopeful with numbers declining, victims are still concerned.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South side stabbing: Milwaukee man charged with attempted homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and stalking after a Jan. 10 stabbing on the city's south side. Prosecutors say Jonathan Castanon-Varela, 34, stabbed his estranged wife inside her home. Court records show she'd filed a restraining order against him months before that was in effect at the time.
Two police officers shot in Racine during domestic disturbance
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police said two officers were shot Tuesday night while responding to a domestic incident. According to a report from CBS58, officers were sent residence near West Blvd. and Gillen Street at around 10:46 p.m. A woman met the officers outside the residence and said her husband was inside with their two children. The officers tried to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee youth prison proposal set for final approval
The Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday to approve rezoning that would permit the construction of a new youth prison in Milwaukee, replacing Lincoln Hills. It would house the state's most serious young offenders.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis shooting; 2 teens wounded near 57th and Burnham
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are seeking information related to a shooting that happened near 57th and Burnham on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Two Milwaukee teens were wounded in the incident. Officials say they received a report of a person possibly shot with a BB gun near 57th...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
CBS 58
Suspect accused of shooting MPD officer pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- A man accused of shooting a Milwaukee police officer last year is back in court today. Jetrin Rodthong, 22, entered a guilty plea this afternoon and received a sentencing date. This is all surrounding an incident that happened late January 2022. Court documents state that Rodthong...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sherman and Villard fatal crash, speeding driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old man died in a crash on Milwaukee's north side Tuesday morning, Jan. 17. Another 18-year-old was arrested. Police said a speeding vehicle crashed into another vehicle near Sherman and Villard around 11:45 a.m. The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle that was hit was taken to a hospital where he later died.
CBS 58
MPD: Man starts fire at Milwaukee residence, barricades himself inside
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say a man started a fire at a residence and barricaded himself inside. It happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 17 near 65th and Thurston. The Milwaukee Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. Police say the suspect eventually exited and was taken into custody...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Hopkins shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Hopkins on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. Officials said the incident could be robbery related. Milwaukee police are...
Comments / 1