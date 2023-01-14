ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

CBS LA

Friends, family gather to hold vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy

The Lake Elsinore community came together on Tuesday to pay their respects to Deputy Darnell Calhoun, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy who was fatally shot on Friday. Calhoun was gunned down by a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call regarding child custody in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane on Jan. 13. Upon arrival, he was shot by 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Jesse Navarro. A second deputy arriving at the scene found Calhoun shot in the street. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he was pronounced dead. Calhoun, 30, leaves behind a...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
menifee247.com

Woman charged with child abduction in Menifee

MENIFEE -- At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, the Menifee Police Department communications center received a call for service regarding a parental abduction in violation of a child custody order. The incident occurred during a court-mandated supervised child custody exchange near the 29000 block of Antelope Road in Menifee. After...
MENIFEE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man killed by police in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot by Seal Beach police, authorities said Tuesday. Officers went to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday “regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence,” the Seal Beach Police Department reported.
SEAL BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another pedestrian killed in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman in Santa Ana was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday and the motorist driving that vehicle stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said. The woman was crossing First Street when a vehicle traveling west on First Street struck her,...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot near Orange County park

HUNTINGTON BEACH Calif.- A man is in the hospital Wednesday after being shot near a park in Huntington Beach. Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department were called at around 12:20 a.m. to the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds,
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Orange County

STANTON, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to...
STANTON, CA
foxla.com

22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC

STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
STANTON, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests

January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Is it time for LAPD to have a Black woman lead the department?

Activists continue to demand that the Los Angeles Police Department take the lives of minorities more seriously as we continue to read about the killing of minorities throughout the city of Los Angeles. Chief Michael Moore has gone on the record saying that despite reapplying for his job, he doesn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felony Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Throwing Dog Away

(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a 30-year-old man suspected of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester and abandoning him inside the enclosure. Robert Arturo Ruiz Jr. of Winchester was arrested and booked into the...
WINCHESTER, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont police search for shooting suspect

The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
BEAUMONT, CA

