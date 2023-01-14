Read full article on original website
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
Charges likely against mom who allegedly fled with kids into Mexico
Felony charges may be filed later this week against a 41-year-old Menifee woman suspected of fleeing with her two children and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture before her arrest.
Friends, family gather to hold vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy
The Lake Elsinore community came together on Tuesday to pay their respects to Deputy Darnell Calhoun, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy who was fatally shot on Friday. Calhoun was gunned down by a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call regarding child custody in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane on Jan. 13. Upon arrival, he was shot by 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident Jesse Navarro. A second deputy arriving at the scene found Calhoun shot in the street. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery before he was pronounced dead. Calhoun, 30, leaves behind a...
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
Local Police Departments See Decrease in Crime, Increase in Officer Assaults
Two deputy deaths within one month. “With the data and the recent incidents, the loss of the two deputies, our officer safety is elevated,” Palm Springs Police Department Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza shared. We’re seeing it here at home, but also across the nation. “More officers were killed in...
Woman charged with child abduction in Menifee
MENIFEE -- At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, the Menifee Police Department communications center received a call for service regarding a parental abduction in violation of a child custody order. The incident occurred during a court-mandated supervised child custody exchange near the 29000 block of Antelope Road in Menifee. After...
Orange County man killed by police in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a gun was fatally shot by Seal Beach police, authorities said Tuesday. Officers went to the 100 block of Old Ranch Road about 9:35 p.m. Monday “regarding a suspicious person in front of a residence,” the Seal Beach Police Department reported.
Darnell Calhoun: Hundreds attend vigil for slain Riverside County sheriff
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Hundreds attended a vigil Tuesday night for slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Lake Elsinore Friday. The vigil was held at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station and was open to the public as the...
Another pedestrian killed in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman in Santa Ana was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday and the motorist driving that vehicle stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said. The woman was crossing First Street when a vehicle traveling west on First Street struck her,...
Family of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy killed in line of duty in Lake Elsinore speaks out
The family of a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy who was killed in the line duty in Lake Elsinore last week is speaking out. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was shot Jan. 13 while responding to a call involving domestic violence and a child custody issue, Sheriff Chad Bianco said at last week’s press conference.
Man found shot to death in Huntington Beach
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was shot Tuesday in a residential neighborhood of Huntington Beach, possibly by someone he knew, police said. Officers dispatched about noon to the 15000 block of Huntington Village Lane, near McFadden Avenue and the San Diego (405) Freeway, regarding reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, located a man suffering from gunshot wounds, said Jessica Cuchilla, the Huntington Beach Police Department’s public information officer.
Memorial Continues to Grow Honoring Fallen Riverside County Deputy
Families and even their young children have stopped by to drop something off at the growing memorial to honor the Riverside County deputy who lost his life. At times some of those stopping by bowed their heads to pray. The Calhoun family also came by Monday afternoon to see the...
Mom accused of not returning kids, going on car chase
A mother of two is suspected of disobeying a child exchange court order and then leading authorities on a multi-county vehicle chase to the U.S Mexico border, said the Menifee Police Department.
Man shot near Orange County park
HUNTINGTON BEACH Calif.- A man is in the hospital Wednesday after being shot near a park in Huntington Beach. Officers from the Huntington Beach Police Department were called at around 12:20 a.m. to the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds,
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Orange County
STANTON, Calif. – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in Stanton, authorities said Monday. Edgar Navarrete, 22, of Stanton was booked on suspicion of murder in the killing of Serena Gallardo, 22, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies were sent to...
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for January 7 Through January 13, 2023: 17 Felony Arrests
January 16, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between January 7, 2023, and January 13, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 20 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Redlands, and Muscoy.
Op-Ed: Is it time for LAPD to have a Black woman lead the department?
Activists continue to demand that the Los Angeles Police Department take the lives of minorities more seriously as we continue to read about the killing of minorities throughout the city of Los Angeles. Chief Michael Moore has gone on the record saying that despite reapplying for his job, he doesn’t...
Felony Charges Expected Against Man Accused of Throwing Dog Away
(CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a 30-year-old man suspected of hurling his dog over a razor-wire security fence at a cell phone tower in Winchester and abandoning him inside the enclosure. Robert Arturo Ruiz Jr. of Winchester was arrested and booked into the...
Beaumont police search for shooting suspect
The Beaumont Police Department is investigating and seeking a suspect in a no-injury shooting incident on Beaumont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 10. According to a police report, at 7:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department dispatch received reports of gunshots fired in the area of Ninth Street and Beaumont Avenue. Officers assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) quickly responded and located three 9mm casings.
