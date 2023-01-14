ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
The News-Gazette

County Woman Dies Following House Fire

A Rockbridge County woman died following a fire at her home Monday afternoon. Bonnie Clements was rescued by family members after the fire broke out at her home at. According to a press release from Rockbridge County Fire and EMS Chief Nathan Ramsey, crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 p.m. and the first units found heavy fire throughout the house. Crews from five fire departments brought the fire under control.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
wchstv.com

Crews respond to house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Tuesday in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3 p.m. in the 7600 block of Elk River Road North near Clendenin. Fire crews said the home was fully involved when they arrived. Residents of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Fayette County road closed after tractor trailer gets stuck

SCARBRO, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Some Fayette County motorists may seek to alternate routes of travel Tuesday following the closure of one road. Sheriff Mike Fridley of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reports that Plum Orchard Lake Road will be “closed for an extended amount of time” Tuesday morning.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Natural Bridge man killed in Botetourt County crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Natural Bridge Station man has been identified as the victim of a crash Sunday in Botetourt County. Mark Lee Braford, 63, was wearing his safety helmet and died at the scene of the crash January 15 on Frontage Road, nine tenths of a mile north of Arcadia Road.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department looking for Bobby Bennett Jr.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Bobby Bennett Jr. in regards to an active investigation. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made a Facebook post in reference to the whereabouts of Bobby Bennett Jr. Deputy Shane Peacock said he would like to speak to […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fire department dispatched after car flips 50 feet over hill

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Emergency services were dispatched on Sunday after a motor vehicle accident in when a vehicle sustained a substantial drop over a hill. According to the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, at about 1:50pm on Sunday, the department was dispatched to a single-vehicle car accident involving two occupants.
BEAVER, WV
WVNT-TV

Greenbrier County 911 urging drivers to use caution out on roadways

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch is urging drivers to use caution out on the roadways this morning, Wednesday, January 18, 2023. 59News has received calls for wrecks in Greenbrier County, and dispatch said there are multiple vehicle accidents due to hazardous road conditions. They are urging...
WVNS

Fayette County K-9 Waeylin dies unexpectedly, community in mourning

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – It is with deep sorrow that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its K-9s. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information concerning this tragic event: Waeylin, a two year-old Bloodhound, died suddenly and unexpectedly. He experienced a stomach disorder and was rushed to the Vet where […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60. Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Investigation underway following armed robbery by St. Albans man

Cross Lanes, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office is investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping from early Sunday morning in Cross Lanes. Witnesses told Kanawha County deputy M.W. Oakley, who was on the scene, that Joey Eads, 38, of St. Albans robbed one victim then kidnapped a different victim in the Westchester Village Apartments parking lot.
CROSS LANES, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia woman dead after 4-vehicle crash on US Route 60

BOOMER, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said a Kanawha County woman is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 60 in Boomer, West Virginia. According to Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, authorities responded to a call about a four-vehicle crash just after midnight. Deputies said that upon arrival, they found one vehicle flipped on its top with a woman driver ejected.
BOOMER, WV
WSAZ

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools. The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Woman killed in Fayette County crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Crash on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County cleared

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT was diverting traffic as the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash, authorities said. According to VDOT, the area is now clear. Find more details on the crash here. ORIGINAL STORY. Drivers on U.S. 460 in Montgomery County can expect delays due...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy