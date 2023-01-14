Three dead, two critically injured in shooting at home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say

Read full article on original website
Teen male dies in shooting in apartment parking lot in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was killed and another male was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. Abraham Thomas of Lorain was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 1049 Tower Blvd., according to police. The wounded victim was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital but information on his condition was not released.
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.
Pedestrian hit by car in Cleveland
A pedestrian was hit by a car in Cleveland late Tuesday night.
Euclid man charged for fatal shooting of Cleveland Heights woman
A 37-year-old Euclid Man has been charged with aggravated murder for the shooting death of a 43-year-old woman from Cleveland Heights.
Cleveland Shooting Leaves 4 Individuals Dead on the Spot; Another Person Died, and an 8-Year-Old in Critical Condition
A house shooting occurs in Cleveland, Ohio, last January 16, 2023. Cleveland police reported that on Friday, they were informed that five people had been shot at a residence in the Brooklyn Centre district, a few miles south of the city center. According to police, three people—two adults and a...
Man dead, 2 arrested after gas station shooting
One man is dead after a shooting at a Cleveland gas station Monday morning.
23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
4 teenagers taken into custody after crashing stolen Hyundai into pole in Cleveland
PARMA, Ohio — Four teenagers in a stolen vehicle were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in Cleveland. Parma Police responded to the Westview Acres apartment complex on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at around 2 a.m. after reports of suspicious activity. Upon arriving, an officer saw a Hyundai...
Mother leaves 3 young children alone in hotel room: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Jan. 14, police charged a 30-year-old Rock Creek, Ohio, woman with child endangering after it was learned that she had left three children under the age of 5 unsupervised in a hotel room. The incident took place at the Embassy Suites, 3775 Park East Drive. Disturbance: Park...
Cleveland community continues to grieve after shooting leaves 4 people dead
Martin Muniz was detained at the scene of the deadly shooting. Among the victims were his father, sister, and nephew.
Waitress finds tip -- of gun left in booth: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Dec. 28, a waitress at a Ridge Road restaurant discovered quite the tip after customers left a booth. The woman located a gun left behind.
Cleveland utility worker shot in attempted aggravated robbery, persons of interest wanted, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A utility worker was shot during an attempted aggravated robbery on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying two persons of interest. The attempted aggravated robbery happened in the area of West 31st Street and Mapledale Avenue around 10:30 p.m....
Cleveland man killed at gas station in city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood; 2 women arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Monday at a gas station in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the man as Victor Simuel, 38, of Cleveland. Police received a ShotSpotter alert at 5 a.m. that gunshots were detected near East 130th Street and Buckeye Road. ShotSpotter is gunshot technology that informs police when shots are fired in specific areas.
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
Man charged with aggravated murder in fatal shooting of his girlfriend in Cleveland Heights, police say
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A Euclid man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Monday, according to police. Joshua Ward, 37, was charged Tuesday with aggravated murder in the death of Shievon Seats, 43, of Cleveland Heights, according to spokesman from the Cleveland Heights Police Department. Seats was pronounced at the scene.
29-year-old Akron woman attacked in her car while at red light
Monday around 4:42 p.m., a 29-year-old woman was attacked by a man while she was stopped at a red light at Cedar Street and Dart Avenue in Akron, according to Akron Police.
Man wanted for murder in Toledo arrested in Garfield Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in 2021 that killed a man in Toledo was arrested Tuesday by federal agents in Garfield Heights. Titus Crittendon, 26, was taken into custody near the 9700 block of Plymouth Avenue by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Crittendon was wanted by the Toledo Police Department for aggravated murder.
Police chase ensues after man confronts suspect stealing his truck: Solon Police Blotter
At 10:35 p.m. Jan. 14, a Spring Lake man, 25, reported that someone had stolen his white pickup truck from the parking lot of Homewood Suites, 6085 Enterprise Parkway. The man was outside smoking a cigarette when he heard his truck’s engine start. He confronted a male suspect inside the truck, who drove away. It was followed closely by a black pickup truck, believed to be driven by an accomplice.
Fourth victim dies following domestic violence shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A fourth victim has died after a domestic violence incident on Friday turned into a mass shooting at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department has confirmed that the 48-year-old male victim of Friday’s shooting at a home on Mack Court near West 37th Street had died Sunday morning.
Man pleads guilty to reckless homicide in roommate's 2022 shooting death at Willoughby apartment
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Kevin McCarthy, a man who was arrested last year after calling police to tell them he accidentally shot his roommate, returned to court Wednesday morning where he changed his plea in the case. McCarthy, 25, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless homicide with a firearm...
