Three dead, two critically injured in shooting at home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say

LORAIN, Ohio — A 19-year-old male was killed and another male was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. Abraham Thomas of Lorain was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting at 1049 Tower Blvd., according to police. The wounded victim was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital but information on his condition was not released.

LORAIN, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO