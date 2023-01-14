Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Clifford ‘Cliff’ Stanisch
July 31, 1946 - Jan. 12, 2023. Clifford “Cliff” Stanisch of Waukesha went from home to heaven on Thursday, January 12, 2023, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. After Cliff's diagnosis in September, he made up his mind to live fearlessly with faith and gratitude. Cliff was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Black bear sighted in Cedarburg recently
CEDARBURG — A black bear sighting was reported in a backyard of a home in Cedarburg late last week, according to Cedarburg police. The Cedarburg Police Department received a call from a man who claimed he saw a black bear in his backyard by his bird feeder at 2 a.m. Jan. 14 on Wilshire Drive near Cedars III. The man did not take photos or videos of what he saw, said Capt. Ryan Fitting.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan (nee Heisdorf), at the spunky and knowledgeable age of 100, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by her five children. She was the daughter of John C. and Emma (Baumgartner) Heisdorf of Richfield, born September 30, 1922. She married Walter J. Stephan, her childhood sweetheart, on May 17, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, where they both were lifetime members. They were married 62 years when “Wally” passed away in 2007.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judith A. Huibregtse, 82
Ms. Judi Huibregtse of Cedarburg, formerly of Oostburg, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon late Saturday evening, January 7, 2023. She was 82 years old. Judith was born September 15, 1940, daughter of Chester and Violet (nee Dickman) TeRonde. She grew up in Oostburg and attended local schools, graduating from Oostburg High School, Class of 1958, before continuing her education at UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend mayor honored at Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party
WEST BEND — West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins attended the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce 2023 New Year’s Party over the weekend, where he was recognized for his “magnetic personality” as a mayor. On Saturday, Jenkins joined community and business leaders from across the state in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘The ultimate professional’
HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department issued a statement Monday in remembrance of former Hartford Police Chief Thomas O. Jones, who died on Jan. 6 at 71. Jones served in the Hartford Police Department for 33 years. “He was the ultimate professional. Very organized and very thorough in the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lucille A. DeGroot
Lucille A. DeGroot (nee Collins), age 88, of West Bend died Friday, January 13, 2023, at New Perspective in West Bend. She was born August 6, 1934, to William and Margaret (nee Komp) Collins. She was known to most as Lucy, but to her grandchildren she was Grandma, Gram Lu Lu or Gram Luchi.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jerome B. Wachowiak “Waho,” 57
Mr. Jerome Wachowiak, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was 57 years old. Jerry was born in Milwaukee on November 16, 1965, son of Anthony and Phyllis (nee Worzalla) Wachowiak. He grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Tech High School with the class of 1983. After working for a few years, he went on to get his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Marion College. On November 1, 1992, he married Lisa Ann Nierzwicki in St. Thomas, USVI.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty J. Hoover
Betty Jane Hoover (nee Mueller) was called to her heavenly home on January 14, 2023, at the age of 83 years. After a lifetime of hearing her savior Jesus's words from his under-shepherds, she now has heard the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant,' from her chief shepherd, Jesus, in person, face to face.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joyce Wagner
Joyce Wagner, nee Mankowski, of the Town of Hartford, found everlasting peace and happiness with our Holy Trinity on January 14, at age 74. Joyce was born to the late John and Margaret (nee Niewolny) Mankowski on October 30, 1948. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Wagner; stepdaughter...
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The Kitchen holds Breakfast Challenge with pro eaters
SUSSEX — Randy Santel and Katina Eats Kilos, both pro eaters and entertainers, had 45 minutes to consume a massive platter of breakfast food on Saturday at The Kitchen, N64W23316 Main St. Gabe Kolesari, co-owner of The Kitchen, opened the restaurant last March and wanted something fun for people...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Focusing on the controllables
WEST BEND — Grafton head coach Bailey Bodart noted that his team took a different approach to Thursday’s North Shore Conference boys swimming and diving meet at West Bend. The reason for that is due to the facility featuring a meter pool rather than a yard pool, with the short course layout making the events slightly longer and times a bit higher than the typical high school meet.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty Ann Riedner (Beresh)
May 25, 1947 - Jan. 4, 2023. Betty Ann Riedner (Beresh) died unexpectedly, but peacefully in her favorite chair, on January 4, 2023. Betty was born on May 25, 1947, in Delavan, to Alex and Myrtle (Persson) Beresh. She grew up with her two older brothers, Larry and Don, in a house Alex built himself. Although she often complained that she was teased a lot by her brothers, she loved them both very much and had a great childhood living by the lake. She developed many lasting friendships in Delavan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Josephine Antoinette Boelkow (Amoroso), 89
Josephine Boelkow was born to eternal life on January 4, 2023, at Hamilton House Memory Care following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on May 31, 1933, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Anthony and Rosa Amoroso (Adornato). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Skateland celebrating 31st anniversary
CEDARBURG — It’s winter — the time of year when we all grab our sleds, skis and skates and experience the bitter chill of the season. But with the spring-like weather we’re experiencing, outdoor fun just isn’t much of an option. There is one place...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Terry Allen Sternig
June 6, 1965 - January 13, 2023. Terry Allen Sternig, age 57 of Hartford passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, after an all too short battle with cancer. He found eternal peace surrounded by his loving family at his side, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Driving Buddies
Join us in On Tap every Thursday from 6:30pm – 9:30pm to enjoy live music from local artists. This week we’re featuring music by Driving Buddies on January 19, 2023. Driving Buddies is a Waukesha/Milwaukee-based pop piano and guitar duo. We bring you familiar, catchy, 60s-70s Rock, Pop, and Country songs across the decades and some originals that make you smile, dance, or fall in love with the retro sounds of the past with a modern twist. We play outdoor parties and shows as an acoustic duo.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police chief to be cited after gun found in airport bag
MILWAUKEE — Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson is to be issued a citation after a firearm was found in his carry-on bag at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee on Tuesday. A press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said its substation at the airport was notified at 11:39...
Comments / 0