May 25, 1947 - Jan. 4, 2023. Betty Ann Riedner (Beresh) died unexpectedly, but peacefully in her favorite chair, on January 4, 2023. Betty was born on May 25, 1947, in Delavan, to Alex and Myrtle (Persson) Beresh. She grew up with her two older brothers, Larry and Don, in a house Alex built himself. Although she often complained that she was teased a lot by her brothers, she loved them both very much and had a great childhood living by the lake. She developed many lasting friendships in Delavan.

DELAVAN, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO