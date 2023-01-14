The Hatteras Island Rescue Squad (HIRS) will be offering a public CPR class on Tuesday, January 24, at 6:00 p.m. at its station in Buxton. The one-night, three-hour class will cover adult, child, and infant CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and the class is part of a long-term effort to train as many islanders as possible on how to perform CPR in an emergency.

BUXTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO