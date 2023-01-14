ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocracoke, NC

coastalreview.org

Construction threatens natural beauty that lured residents

Second of two-part special series. . In Currituck County, on the northern Outer Banks, the maritime forests grow thick with southern live oaks. These trees can live up to 300 years, their twisted trunks spiraling out of sandy soil all the way down the Carolina coast. For centuries, they have borne witness to changing communities and landscapes.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

‘It just depends on the year or day you pick’

What part of OBX is an island and what part is a peninsula?. On a barrier island, the only constant is change. And that certainly holds true for the question of whether the Outer Banks—and particular pieces of it—are actually a peninsula or an island. “A lot of...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County pursuing Roanoke Island land purchase

Dare County is pursuing purchase of 5.8 acres of land on Roanoke Island. The vacant land is accessed from Francis Drake Street and Bernice Avenue. County manager Robert L. Outten brought up the purchase possibility at the Jan. 3, 2023 Board of Commissioners meeting. The land – outside the Town...
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Hatteras Island Rescue Squad offering a public CPR class on Jan. 24

The Hatteras Island Rescue Squad (HIRS) will be offering a public CPR class on Tuesday, January 24, at 6:00 p.m. at its station in Buxton. The one-night, three-hour class will cover adult, child, and infant CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and the class is part of a long-term effort to train as many islanders as possible on how to perform CPR in an emergency.
BUXTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Missing, endangered Virginia Beach man found safe

UPDATE: Tuesday morning, VBPD say Engle-Hamman was found safe. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing Virginia Beach man they say could be a danger to himself. 29-year-old Christian Michael Lee Engle-Hamman was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday wearing black Crocs, black pants, a black shirt, and a black […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16

Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare seeks feedback on senior centers, activities

The Dare County Public Services Department, which operates the Baum Senior Center in Kill Devil Hills, the Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo and the Fessenden Center in Buxton, is currently seeking input from Dare County citizens in order to help better serve the older adult community of the Outer Banks.
DARE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15

Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
MARSHALLBERG, NC
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
Recycling Today

Greenwave operating metal processing facility in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake, Virginia-based metal recycler Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. says it is now operating a metal processing and equipment maintenance hub also located in Chesapeake. The company says it expects its profit margins on the metal processed through the Chesapeake facility to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent as a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

