Construction threatens natural beauty that lured residents
Second of two-part special series. . In Currituck County, on the northern Outer Banks, the maritime forests grow thick with southern live oaks. These trees can live up to 300 years, their twisted trunks spiraling out of sandy soil all the way down the Carolina coast. For centuries, they have borne witness to changing communities and landscapes.
‘It just depends on the year or day you pick’
What part of OBX is an island and what part is a peninsula?. On a barrier island, the only constant is change. And that certainly holds true for the question of whether the Outer Banks—and particular pieces of it—are actually a peninsula or an island. “A lot of...
Dare County pursuing Roanoke Island land purchase
Dare County is pursuing purchase of 5.8 acres of land on Roanoke Island. The vacant land is accessed from Francis Drake Street and Bernice Avenue. County manager Robert L. Outten brought up the purchase possibility at the Jan. 3, 2023 Board of Commissioners meeting. The land – outside the Town...
Overnight house fire displaces 3 in Pungo
Officials are now investigating what caused a house fire that left three people without a home in Virginia Beach.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Virginia Beach Blvd
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.
Recent high water bills in Chesapeake check out, not out of ordinary, city’s utilities director says
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake’s director of utilities says “several specific cases recently” of high water bills in the city were in fact due to leaks on the customer’s end, and the recent high bills are not out of the ordinary. David Jurgens shared the...
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
Hatteras Island Rescue Squad offering a public CPR class on Jan. 24
The Hatteras Island Rescue Squad (HIRS) will be offering a public CPR class on Tuesday, January 24, at 6:00 p.m. at its station in Buxton. The one-night, three-hour class will cover adult, child, and infant CPR and the use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), and the class is part of a long-term effort to train as many islanders as possible on how to perform CPR in an emergency.
Missing, endangered Virginia Beach man found safe
UPDATE: Tuesday morning, VBPD say Engle-Hamman was found safe. VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are currently looking for a missing Virginia Beach man they say could be a danger to himself. 29-year-old Christian Michael Lee Engle-Hamman was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday wearing black Crocs, black pants, a black shirt, and a black […]
Erica Lewis, 45; service Jan. 16
Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, January 16th at Munden Funeral Home. Erica was born on March 22, 1977, in Morehead City, North...
Dare seeks feedback on senior centers, activities
The Dare County Public Services Department, which operates the Baum Senior Center in Kill Devil Hills, the Virginia S. Tillett Community Center in Manteo and the Fessenden Center in Buxton, is currently seeking input from Dare County citizens in order to help better serve the older adult community of the Outer Banks.
Several pets killed in Chesapeake house fire, family of 7 displaced
Several pets were killed and a family of seven is without a home after a fire in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.
Area Death Notices - Jan. 13, 14 & 15
Grayer Keith Willis, Jr., 78, of Marshallberg, went to be with his Lord, on January 15, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, officiated by Reverend Mark Lykins. Interment will follow at the Victoria Cemetery.
Chesapeake firefighters respond to fire at vacant home
Sunday night, Chesapeake firefighters responded to a vacant home fire in the city's South Norfolk section.
Historic Basilica of St. Mary receives part of multi-million dollar grant for Black churches
NORFOLK, Va. — A historic, century-old church in Downtown Norfolk is getting part of a multi-million dollar grant for preservation. Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception is one of 35 historically Black churches across the country receiving a total of $4 million in grants. The Basilica is...
Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival Is a ‘Vibe,’ Returns to Virginia Beach
After three years, Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returns home to Virginia Beach, VA. VIP passes sold out before the artist lineup was announced, and fans on social media say they don’t care because “we’re talking about Pharrell. He’s not gonna bring no one, but the best.”
Southern Shores hears about plans for new accessible playground at Kitty Hawk Elementary School
The Southern Shores town council meeting on January 3 opened with a presentation from Kitty Hawk Elementary Principal Dr. Lisa Colvin and parent Kelly Flock about their plan to replace the playground structures at the school with the goal that all children be able to play together. Flock’s daughter has...
Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified. An adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
Greenwave operating metal processing facility in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake, Virginia-based metal recycler Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. says it is now operating a metal processing and equipment maintenance hub also located in Chesapeake. The company says it expects its profit margins on the metal processed through the Chesapeake facility to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent as a...
