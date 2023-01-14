Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joyce Wagner
Joyce Wagner, nee Mankowski, of the Town of Hartford, found everlasting peace and happiness with our Holy Trinity on January 14, at age 74. Joyce was born to the late John and Margaret (nee Niewolny) Mankowski on October 30, 1948. She is survived by her loving husband, Bob Wagner; stepdaughter...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty Ann Riedner (Beresh)
May 25, 1947 - Jan. 4, 2023. Betty Ann Riedner (Beresh) died unexpectedly, but peacefully in her favorite chair, on January 4, 2023. Betty was born on May 25, 1947, in Delavan, to Alex and Myrtle (Persson) Beresh. She grew up with her two older brothers, Larry and Don, in a house Alex built himself. Although she often complained that she was teased a lot by her brothers, she loved them both very much and had a great childhood living by the lake. She developed many lasting friendships in Delavan.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Celine M. Wanke
Celine M. Wanke (nee Ellenbecker) was born to eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Frankfort,the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (nee Decker) Ellenbecker on December 14, 1931. Celine was raised in Dorchester with her 12 siblings. She married the love of her life, Ervin J. Wanke, on May 20, 1950, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Athens. They later lived in Butler and Kewaskum.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan
Ethel Jane Veronica Stephan (nee Heisdorf), at the spunky and knowledgeable age of 100, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 15, 2023 surrounded by her five children. She was the daughter of John C. and Emma (Baumgartner) Heisdorf of Richfield, born September 30, 1922. She married Walter J. Stephan, her childhood sweetheart, on May 17, 1945, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown, where they both were lifetime members. They were married 62 years when “Wally” passed away in 2007.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Patrick W. Price
Patrick W. Price, born March 17, 1952, reunited with his beloved mother June (nee Bunell), father William Price, sister Susan Price Serio, and caring brother-in-law Thomas Serio on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Gentle and resolute, Pat moved to the beat of his own drum. Succeeding beyond expectation he overcame many...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Josephine Antoinette Boelkow (Amoroso), 89
Josephine Boelkow was born to eternal life on January 4, 2023, at Hamilton House Memory Care following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on May 31, 1933, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Anthony and Rosa Amoroso (Adornato). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty J. Hoover
Betty Jane Hoover (nee Mueller) was called to her heavenly home on January 14, 2023, at the age of 83 years. After a lifetime of hearing her savior Jesus's words from his under-shepherds, she now has heard the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant,' from her chief shepherd, Jesus, in person, face to face.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alice C. Thom
Alice C. Thom, age 91 of Hartford passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Hartford Estates, where she resided the last 3 years. Alice was born December 22, 1931, in Horicon to Lydia E. (nee Bischoff) and Ervin W. Thom. She enjoyed working as a custodian at Peace Lutheran Church, Marty Zivko’s Ballroom, and Hartford Finishing. Alice was a longtime member of the Hartford Senior Friends as well as Peace Lutheran Church. Earlier years, Alice loved to dance, coordinate the Iron Ridge Picnics, and enjoyed volunteering for community activities with her friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Clare Mae O’Leary
May 15, 1934 - Dec. 28, 2022. Clare Mae O’Leary, 88, a longtime resident of West Bend, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence. Clare was born on May 15, 1934, in Mauston, a daughter to the late Otto Fred Nelson and Tilly Nelson. She was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joseph ‘Joe’ A. Limbach
Feb. 8, 1956 - Dec. 31, 2022. Joseph “Joe” A. Limbach, age 66, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Compassionate Heights in West Bend. He was born on February 8, 1956, in Hartford to Joseph and Jean (nee Bruce) Limbach. Joe was a tool and die maker that enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and remodeling homes. Joe was the kind of guy who always put others first.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dennis C. Hames
Feb. 13, 1943 - Jan. 13, 2023. Dennis C. Hames, age 79, of Waubeka passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born February 13, 1943, in West Bend, son of the late John and Alice (nee Monday) Hames. He was a 1961 graduate of Port Washington High School and received a degree in Landscape Architecture from UW-Madison.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Christine S. ‘Chris’ Block
Christine S. “Chris” Block (nee Horvath) found peace on January 2, 2023, at the age of 73. She was the beloved wife of the late Jerry; loving mother of Amy (Troy Verfuerth) Block, Kelly (Andy Johnson) Block and Christopher (Selena Leinbeck) Block. She was dear sister of Tom (Kathie) Horvath, Judy (Dennis) Schneider, Joan (Terry) Heuer, Jean (John) Herbst and the late Susan Callaway; adored sister-in-law of Kathy and Jim Block. She is further survived by other relatives, friends, and pets.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Terry Allen Sternig
June 6, 1965 - January 13, 2023. Terry Allen Sternig, age 57 of Hartford passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, after an all too short battle with cancer. He found eternal peace surrounded by his loving family at his side, at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. He was born...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Doris I. Tiegs, 90
Doris I. Tiegs, of Grafton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 12, 2023 at the age of 90. Doris was born on August 30, 1932, to her late parents, Mathias Hansen and Martha (nee Klein). Doris was united in marriage with Raymond Tiegs and they have been together...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florence M. Mentz
Aug. 15, 1922 - Dec. 5, 2022. Florence M. Mentz of Waukesha died on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born in Green Bay on August 15, 1922, the daughter of Aurelia (nee Vogel) Anschutz. On November 23, 1944, she married Arthur Mentz in Green...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judith A. Huibregtse, 82
Ms. Judi Huibregtse of Cedarburg, formerly of Oostburg, passed away at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon late Saturday evening, January 7, 2023. She was 82 years old. Judith was born September 15, 1940, daughter of Chester and Violet (nee Dickman) TeRonde. She grew up in Oostburg and attended local schools, graduating from Oostburg High School, Class of 1958, before continuing her education at UW-Madison where she earned her bachelor’s degree.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Marilyn L. Anderson
July 16, 1929 - January 15, 2023. Marilyn L. Anderson, 93, of Kewaskum passed away on January 15, 2023, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. Marilyn was born on July 16, 1929, in Jackson. On July 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Walter Anderson at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. Walter preceded Marilyn in death on December 6, 1996. Marilyn was an accomplished organist, playing for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church when they were in downtown West Bend on a pipe organ as well as serving on a Ladies League for many years at church. Marilyn enjoyed sewing and quilting. Above all else, Marilyn loved seeing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lucille A. DeGroot
Lucille A. DeGroot (nee Collins), age 88, of West Bend died Friday, January 13, 2023, at New Perspective in West Bend. She was born August 6, 1934, to William and Margaret (nee Komp) Collins. She was known to most as Lucy, but to her grandchildren she was Grandma, Gram Lu Lu or Gram Luchi.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Faith, family, friends bolster Rennicke - 01
OCONOMOWOC — Evan Rennicke was recently described as a 10-year-old boy from Ixonia who enjoys all things sports — especially baseball, fishing, hunting and swimming. He certainly doesn’t specialize in those, however. To the contrary, just last fall he took on the dual challenge of running cross country for his team at St. Matthew’s Lutheran School of Oconomowoc and playing football for Lake Country Lutheran’s Thunder program.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Skateland celebrating 31st anniversary
CEDARBURG — It’s winter — the time of year when we all grab our sleds, skis and skates and experience the bitter chill of the season. But with the spring-like weather we’re experiencing, outdoor fun just isn’t much of an option. There is one place...
Comments / 0