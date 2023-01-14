Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Big Reds crush Grand Rapids Union with strong defensive performance
The Muskegon Big Reds boys basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Tuesday with an 83-42 OK Green win. The Muskegon defense set the tone while the offense took advantage with 6-6 junior Terrance Davis and 6-5 junior Stanley Cunningham. The Big Reds also canned seven shots from beyond the arc.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores boys fall to talented Zeeland West squad
The host Mona Shores Sailors had some strong runs on Tuesday night, but ultimately dropped a 69-53 decision to the Zeeland West Dux. Three Sailors reached double figures in scoring, led by sophomore Johnathan Pittman with 14 points. Senior Mason Hallett had 12 points and five rebounds. while Jordan Bledsoe added 10 points, four assists and two steals. JT Foster was solid on the defensive end. He scored eight points, pulled down four rebounds and had two steals.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City girls hit 13 3-pointers in win over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
On a night when Kent City’s two main offensive weapons were struggling on offense, others stepped up. The result was a non-conference victory over Covenant Christian with a come-from-behind 55-49 win. Hailey Kamphuis led the Kent City offense with 18 points, including six 3-pointers. She also grabbed four rebounds....
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven girls get by East Kentwood, Beindt scores 17
The Grand Haven girls basketball team put away East Kentwood for an OK Conference-Red victory on Tuesday evening, 50-37. The lead exchanged hands over the first two quarters and the Bucs found themselves trailing 20-19 at halftime. Grand Haven found some offense in the third quarter with a 16-4 scoring...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City boys grab fourth straight win, take down Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep
The Kent City Eagles boys’ used balanced scoring in a 76-60 victory over Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep on Tuesday. Four Eagles reached double figures in scoring. “This win feels way more like a loss,” Kent City coach Dave Ingles said. “We didn’t execute on the defensive end at all. Low energy and lack of focus made this game much closer than it should have been.”
localsportsjournal.com
Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian handles Catholic Central in boys’ hoops action
The defending state champion Wyoming Tri Unity Christian Defenders ran past the Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders on Tuesday, 64-29, in an Alliance League contest. The Defenders jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter of action and increased their lead to 35-16 by the half by outscoring Catholic Central 18-7 in the second stanza.
localsportsjournal.com
Ashbaugh scores 29 in Grant win over Ravenna
The Grant Tigers girls basketball team made quick work of the Ravenna Bulldogs on Tuesday evening as they cruised by Ravenna 61-16. The non-conference contest was played in Grant. The Tigers led from start to finish as they raced out to a 22-1 lead by the end of after the...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitaker, Ambrose lead Reeths-Puffer past Zeeland East
Jaxson Whitaker scored 21 points and Travis Ambrose scored 19 points to lead the Rockets boys’ basketball team to a 50-42 OK-Green win over the Zeeland East Chix on Tuesday evening. Whitaker, a junior, finished with a team-leading eight rebounds while Ambrose, also a junior, grabbed seven boards. Reeths-Puffer...
localsportsjournal.com
Grant tops Ravenna in non-conference battle behind two dominant quarters
RAVENNA– — Grant’s defense forced 25 Ravenna turnovers in a 75-55 victory on Tuesday evening. The Tigers led 22-10 at the end of the first quarter and maintained a 32-27 halftime lead. A huge spark out of the break saw Grant’s lead balloon to 59-37. Austin...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake suffers first league loss, falls to Unity Christian
Hot shooting from long range carried the Hudsonville Unity Christian Crusaders to a 65-46 boys’ basketball victory over the host Spring Lake Lakers. It was the first league loss for Spring Lake after starting the league slate with three straight victories. The Crusader surge in the opening half was...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague cruises past Manistee in Tuesday hoops action
Montague dealt the Chippewas a 67-35 home loss in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Chippewas led only twice in the game and that came early in the first quarter before the Wildcats quickly took charge and soon left no doubt as to the outcome. After showing marked improvement...
localsportsjournal.com
Perrone scores 21 in Spartans win over Shelby
Mason County Central’s boys basketball team overcame a 10-point deficit after the third quarter with a big fourth period to turn back Shelby, 54-48 on the road Tuesday night. The Spartans bounced back from a 71-50 loss to the red hot Hart Pirates and allowed them to remain just...
localsportsjournal.com
White Cloud converts 20-of-24 free throws to beat Pentwater
Pentwater’s boys basketball team closed the gap to two late in the game, but White Cloud pulled away for a 59-50 non-conference victory at Pentwater Tuesday night. The Falcons traded baskets with the Indians throughout the first quarter, with Trey Johnson and Will Werkema-Grondsma each scored seven points as the period ended in a 14-14 tie.
localsportsjournal.com
Shillinger drains 26 points as Ludington cruises past Orchard View
After falling behind early in the second quarter, the Ludington boys basketball team sped away from visiting Orchard View, 71-29 Tuesday and improved to 12-0. The Orioles led only 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and then saw the Cardinals hit them with a body punch to take a lead, before they recovered and exploded over the remainder of the period, 21-7 and raced into a 36-18 halftime lead.
Player and coach ejected after assault at girls' basketball game in Grand Haven
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says an East Kentwood player and coach were ejected after a fight during a girls' basketball game in Grand Haven.
localsportsjournal.com
Boutell, Hicks lead Hart to big win over Manistee
After a fast start, there was no doubt what the outcome was going to be as the Hart girls basketball team posted a convincing 72-31 non-conference victory over visiting Manistee on Monday night. It was Hart’s depth that flustered the Chippewas, as 10 players scored, including three in double figures....
statechampsnetwork.com
BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS: Muskegon still No. 1; South Christian enters the Top 20
TJ Kelley – Twitter @ScoopIPS. Halfway through the Michigan high school boys’ season and parity is rampant as the number of undefeated teams declines weekly. This week’s top four teams remain the same, Grand Rapids Northview enters the top ten while previously unranked Grand Rapids South Christian enters the top 20. In honor of State Champs! 20th anniversary, here are the Top 20 teams in Michigan with previous ranking, record, and division are in parenthesis:
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake swim and dive team defeats Greater Muskegon co-op
The Spring Lake boys swim and dive team wrapped up a grueling stretch with a strong win on Monday evening. The Lakers claimed victory over the Greater Muskegon co-op swim and dive team, 96-70. “Given this brutal meet schedule over the past 5 days, tonight was a fun way to...
WZZM 13
Police investigating assault at Grand Haven and East Kentwood girls basketball game
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Deputies are investigating an assault that happened at a basketball game between Grand Haven and East Kentwood girls basketball teams, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The situation happened around 8:17 Tuesday night. Police say there was an assault between an East Kentwood player and...
localsportsjournal.com
Hart wrestling team takes first place at Fallen Bucks Invitational
Eight wrestlers finished undefeated to lead the Hart Pirates to a 5-0 record and the championshihp at the Fallen Bucks Invitational tournament at Pine River. The Pirates opened the day with a 54-13 victory over Central Montcalm, then overwhelmed Coopersville, 50-25, in the second round. Next up was Mason County...
Comments / 0