Effective: 2023-01-18 12:46:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-18 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 3000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO