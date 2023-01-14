What to know about Dolphins-Bills playoff game: Kickoff time, how to watch and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Miami Dolphins’ (9-8) wild-card round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills (13-3) on Sunday.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York.

Radio: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish broadcast), Westwood One, SiriusXM Channel 82/225.

TV: CBS South Florida.

Streaming: Paramount+ .

Forecast: 28 degrees at kickoff, 0 percent chance of precipitation.

Line: Bills by 13.5 (as of Friday evening).

