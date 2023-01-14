Arnold Lee Clark, 77, of Vincennes passed away on January 11, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Arnold was born on November 5, 1945, at home in Knox County Indiana, the son of the late Goldie Kenneth Clark & Helen Ruth “Chambers” Clark. Arnold was a member of the Bicknell General Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. Arnold was a Jack of all trades & a master of none – but did retire after 22 years from the coal mines across Indiana. He enjoyed being outdoors & spending time with his family and friends.

