Arnold Clark, 77, Vincennes
Arnold Lee Clark, 77, of Vincennes passed away on January 11, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Arnold was born on November 5, 1945, at home in Knox County Indiana, the son of the late Goldie Kenneth Clark & Helen Ruth “Chambers” Clark. Arnold was a member of the Bicknell General Baptist Church and served as a Deacon. Arnold was a Jack of all trades & a master of none – but did retire after 22 years from the coal mines across Indiana. He enjoyed being outdoors & spending time with his family and friends.
KC Commissioners Fill New Employment Coordinator Position
The Knox County Commissioners have approved a contract with Amanda Feavel to become the County’s Employment Coordinator. The position is an independent contractor spot to work with the County’s employment and personnel. Feavel is the wife of Vincennes attorney Jonathan Feavel, and works through the Feavel & Porter...
New face joins race for Evansville mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Another Republican has filed to run for Evansville mayor. Caine Helmer, who currently works at Target, tells us this is his first run for political office. He says one topic he plans to tackle is mental health resources for Evansville residents, which he believes is a main issue within the city. […]
Vincennes City Leaders Continue “Trashy” Discussions
The Vincennes City Council has now started a discussion on possible changes to the City’s trash collection. The City currently uses a sticker system for each individual bag, with totes to contain the waste. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum knows the big issue is equity between those who use the...
Trash Collection Back in Vincennes City Spotlight
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods Committee started another discussion of reforming the City’s trash collection system last night. The discussion is the start of a possible long process to determine the future methods of trash collection for Vincennes. The committee hearing was chaired by Councilman Ryan Lough. Personally,...
House fire in Vincennes this morning
There were no injuries in a Vincennes structure fire this morning. Vincennes firefighters were called out at 5:36-am to 412 Harrison Street. Battalion Chief Chad Winkler says they arrived to find a considerable amount of flames and smoke. The fire spread into the attic area and crews were on the...
VCSC school board launches investigation on current member
TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTWO/WAWV)– The Vigo County School Board is investigating claims that board member James Skelton inappropriately met with the mother of a student who was the subject of racial harassment at West Vigo High School. The allegation was made during the most recent board meeting on Monday by a member of the public. […]
MLK Day Means Closures for Local, State, Federal Offices
All Vincennes City Government offices will be closed today for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Today’s recycling will be postponed until Monday, January 23rd. Trash service for the week will not be affected. Also, all Washington city offices and departments will be closed on Monday, January 16th in observance...
Washington PD Arrest Florida Man on Warrants
Washington Police arrested a man Tuesday who is wanted in Bay County, Florida on two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation. 42-year-old Travis Wayne Davis was arrested after Detectives with the Washington Police Department and Central Dispatch began receiving information regarding his whereabouts. Officers located Davis outside of a residence...
Two Arrested in Washington In Connection with Bar Shooting
Washington Police say two men have been arrested in connection with two separate weekend shooting investigations. The two men were arrested early Sunday morning after firing shots into the air near the Antique Bar on East Main Street. 30-year-old Edwin Gilberto Marrero Gelpi of Washington was arrested for Criminal Recklessness...
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis
Ronald (Ronnie) Kenneth Lewis, 71, of Washington was taken unexpectedly on January 10, 2023. Ronnie was born to and preceded in death to Paul Kenneth Lewis, and Vera May Evans Gross on October 10, 1951. After graduation from Washington High School in 1969, he was employed by and retired from AT&T where he was a hard-working lineman.
Trash Collection Discussion Starts With Committee Session Tonight
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods Committee will meet late this afternoon to discuss the City’s trash collection. The conversation will start a process toward possible adjustment in the mode of trash pickup and pricing for Vincennes residents. Council president Tim Salters gives the amount the City gives up...
Could It Be You? $20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Princeton
The Fastbreak convenience store on Broadway in Princeton has sold a $20,000 Mega Millions winner. Experts with the Hoosier Lottery say the Princeton ticket was one of two $20,000 winners in Indiana; the other was in the city of Auburn, north of Fort Wayne. The tickets matched four of five...
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Vicki Jean Gabbart
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
Plea agreement accepted, entered by one of the suspects in Chloe Carroll murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the suspects in the Chloe Carroll murder investigation has accepted and entered a plea deal. Cody Scherb was charged with possession of a dangerous firearm and theft of a firearm, that investigators believe was later used to kill Carroll. He will be serving...
Vincennes Firemen Fighting Active Fire in 400 Block of Harrison
Vincennes City firemen are on the scene of a structure fire this morning in the 400 block of Harrison. Firemen reported seeing flames coming from around half the house on arrival — including through the roof. Those inside the house did escape; however, two cats were reported as trapped inside.
Josie Baker sentenced to 5 years in prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman convicted of stealing thousands of dollars in Fallen Officer Funds and other financial accounts intended for her minor child will serve up to 5 years behind bars after being sentenced in Sullivan County Court on Friday. Josie Baker, 33, appeared before Judge Robert E. Hunley for sentencing in […]
1 dead after tree cutting incident in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead after a tree cutting incident Tuesday afternoon in Daviess County. According to a release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to the scene of an incident south of Washington where a tree had fallen on a person. The man, identified as 71-year-old […]
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
