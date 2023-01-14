Read full article on original website
cbs17
Nightly closures planned for NC 55 in Holly Springs-Apex area
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Turnpike Authority presses forward on its mission to complete I-540. The future southern portion is planned to extend the Triangle Expressway (Toll N.C. 540) from N.C. 55 Bypass to Interstate 40. To continue their work, contractors have scheduled temporary overnight road closures...
cbs17
Bridge crossing I-95 in Dunn closed for a month after truck damaged steel beams
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pope Road bridge that crosses Interstate 95 at Exit 72 could be shut down for at least a month, after a truck hauling an excavator damaged two steel beams. The truck passed under it on I-95 when the load slammed into the bridge on...
cbs17
Cranes fly high: Where downtown Raleigh’s development is happening
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Construction cranes continue to be a staple in downtown Raleigh, and development in the city’s core shows no sign of slowing down. The Downtown Raleigh Alliance’s fourth quarter report for 2022 lists 16 more development projects under construction with six of them breaking ground in 2022. The organization says more than 40 projects are planned, proposed or are in site preparation.
cbs17
Raleigh Police Department’s crisis support unit to get $800k boost
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the civil unrest spurred by George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, the Raleigh Police Department began developing a program that focused on getting people help with mental health or social help rather than police intervention. The City of Raleigh launched their ACORNS program...
cbs17
Randolph County substation damaged by gunfire weeks after similar attack in Moore County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An EnergyUnited substation was damaged by gunfire on Tuesday morning, according to a statement released by EnergyUnited. Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got a call around 10:40 a.m. reporting the damage to the substation at 6968 Post Road. Crews were able...
cbs17
Tractor-trailer driver disputes Durham police over I-40 wreck circumstances
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Interstate 40 eastbound was moving slowly after a wreck involving an 18-wheeler Tuesday afternoon. The accident, near mile marker 278 and N.C. 55, had backed up traffic for more than two miles as of 1:30 p.m. According to the Durham Police Department,...
WRAL
Raleigh to flush water lines after complaints of discoloration
The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines today because of discolored water coming from taps. Officials said the discolored water could be iron residue left behind -- and should clear up after running the water for a while. They say it isn't a serious water quality issue. The...
'Ambulances are literally falling apart.' Durham paramedics say available EMS vehicles are dropping
Fewer ambulances leave EMS workers running from one call to the next with minimal time for breaks.
cbs17
2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina
ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
cbs17
Firefighter taken to hospital during large Wake County house fire south of Garner
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews in Wake County Monday night struggled to get a house fire under control south of Garner. The fire was reported at 6:35 p.m. at a home at 1520 Pagan Road, according to Garner fire officials. By 8:45 p.m., the fire was put out...
cbs17
I-40 west reopens after 4-car crash near Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving at least four cars has closed all but one lane of Interstate 40 west for an hour in southeast Raleigh Saturday night. The wreck was reported around 6:45 p.m. along I-40 west just east of exit 300, which is the exit for Rock Quarry Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17
Non-discrimination ordinance debate returns to Holly Springs
HOLLY SPRINGS N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday night, community members rallied outside the Holly Springs town hall, advocating for a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO). But this isn’t the first time. The town first looked at the idea following the Wake County’s adoption of an NDO across unincorporated areas, with the...
cbs17
14 residents at Raleigh apartment complex displaced after fire
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fourteen residents in all the apartments at a complex in the 200 block of North Peartree Lane were displaced after a fire broke out Tuesday night. According to the Raleigh Fire Department, firefighters were called to the blaze at 7:07 p.m. and had the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. No residents or firefighters were injured.
cbs17
Why Cary plans to purposely burn football field-sized area of nature preserve
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A large fire may soon be burning in Cary. The town plans to purposely burn an area of the Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve. The Town says the fire will measure between two and five acres, or about the size of a football field. The fire...
cbs17
Market damaged after 40 respond to tame Durham strip mall fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department dispatched 40 firefighters to extinguish an accidental fire at a business Monday morning. Division Chief David Swain said the first units to arrive to the fire reported on Fayetteville Street found a 1-story strip mall with smoke coming from the storefront of The African Caribbean Market.
cbs17
No snow yet — but the Triangle still has time, National Weather Service says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite some very cold days, the Triangle winter so far has brought no wintry precipitation other than a few flurries Saturday morning. So what is going on?. Part of it is a changing climate, but some of it is just bad timing. “You need many...
cbs17
Local Matters: 1-on-1 with Sheriff Willie Rowe
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The main role of the Wake County Sheriff is to keep the public safe. That’s a major responsibility that can be challenging without enough staff. Like so many law enforcement agencies across the state, newly elected Sheriff Willie Rowe is working to fill those needs.
cbs17
Raleigh-area driving crackdown nabs 109 speeders, 54 DWI offenders; effort partly focused on I-40, I-440 and I-540
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Driving crackdowns by Raleigh police and other Wake County law enforcement agencies in the last three weeks has led to more than 100 speeding tickets and nearly 55 DWI arrests, officials said. One operation focused on interstates around Raleigh, including I-40, I-440 and I-540, according...
cbs17
Biscoff doughnut anyone? Krispy Kreme’s latest arrival can be found at these Triangle locations
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Biscoff and Krispy Kreme have teamed up for a collaboration this month, resulting in some seriously indulgent new options. There’s the Biscoff Iced Doughnut, the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut, and the Biscooff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut. Get three of each plus three...
cbs17
Mother identifies man who died in Raleigh police custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department reported an in-custody death early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died. The Raleigh Police Department acknowledged the death initially in a Tweet to explain the heavy...
