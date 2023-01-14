Read full article on original website
Aspen Mountain Plumbing Presents: A Breakdown On Frozen Pipes
Aspen Mountain Plumbing is here to provide homeowners with the information they need to understand why frozen pipes occur, and how to prevent them. But first, Lance Ball, proud owner of Aspen Mountain Plumbing, gives us a cold winter tale so real that it could be fiction. This is Lance’s story about Phil, a homeowner in Sweetwater County whose plumbing pipe froze up and sent chills down his spine.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 16 – January 17, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr. (June 10, 1948 – January 14, 2023)
Douglas Wayne Rodda Sr., 74, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day office closures
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Some offices are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and most remain open. Below are some of the common places associated with holiday closures and whether or not they will be closed. If you have questions about holiday hours for a specific business or office, please contact them directly.
Callie Jo Mathews (November 16, 1991 – January 12, 2023)
Callie Jo Mathews, age 31, died in Rock Springs, Wyoming on January 12, 2023. Interment will occur at 12:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the Altamont Mt. Emmons Cemetery, 3700 N 16500 W Altamont, UT.
Charles Brian Bourke (June 17, 1988 – January 9, 2023)
Charles Brian Bourke, 34, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023, at his home in Green River, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and private family services held at a later date.
Federal Grant of $3M awarded to WWCC for Healthcare Expansion
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On January 5 the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the decision of the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to award Western Wyoming Community College (Western) a $3 million grant to help diversify the economy of Southwest Wyoming by boosting the region’s healthcare workforce. The EDA’s investments will be matched with more than $5 million in state and local funds.
RSJH hosts student of the month and GRIT winners
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Junior High has been announcing recognitions for both Student of the Month and GRIT winners starting this 2022-2023 school year. Town hall meetings are hosted during school hours, and winners of these achievements are announced. Each group recognizes one kid for Gratitude, Rising Star, Initiative, Timely, and Student of the Month. Those recognized for Student of the Month receive yard signs. All students receive a photo that is placed in their trophy case in front, a certificate, and some sort of small prize.
MHSC: HED – Building a stronger foundation for excellence in healthcare
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, nonprofit organizations saw a shift in donor relationships. Whereas many nonprofits were significantly impacted through the pandemic’s negative effects, the Memorial Hospital Foundation saw the opposite. We had community members constantly asking what they could do to support the hospital and our healthcare teams. The...
Please do not ‘rescue’ livestock guardian dogs
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Everyone loves dogs. But some dogs are not pets. Over the years, livestock guard dogs have become an increasingly popular, and non-lethal, tool in livestock management. Ranchers in Wyoming depend on these special breeds to protect their livestock from predators. But every year across the...
After HVAC issues, the ’50 Contemporary Art Voices’ is open at WWCC
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The art gallery is finally open again to the public. In early December, due to an HVAC issue in the art gallery, Western Wyoming Community College had to delay the opening of “50 Contemporary Art Voices”. The show will run from January 17, 2023, to February 24, 2023. Visitors will be able to view the exhibition daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for holiday closures.
Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” starts Jan. 19
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Actors’ Mission’s “Silent Sky” by Lauren Gunderson celebrates the work of pioneer Astronomer Henrietta Leavitt” by Daniel Bendtsen. Until Henrietta Leavitt, many astronomers guessed the universe was no bigger than the Milky Way. Until Henrietta, astronomers could only measure distances up to a few hundred light-years. Until Henrietta, astronomers looked through their telescopes and assumed the images of other galaxies were mere gas clouds.
