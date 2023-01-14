ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

J S Really
3d ago

ok good job and all but next I want to see a list on CORRECTIONS OFFICERS FIRED AND CHARGED FOR LETTING THIS HAPPEN!!!! HOW BAD DO YOU HAVE TO BE AT YOUR JOB TO HAVE AN ENTIRE GANG RUN FROM BEHIND BARS?????????????????????????!!!!!!!! THIS IS NOT A GREAT ACCOMPLISHMENT IT SHOULD BE AN EMBARRASSMENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Tom w
3d ago

If they are in prison why do they have contact with the outside sounds to me they need to tighten up their prisons no contact with the outside only one in person visit per month and every person comes in at any time must be fully searched and run thru body scan even guards even delivery trucks cars must go thru x-ray prisoners should spend all their time in their cells you committed a crime pay the price

Sawcy
4d ago

I am not surprised and completely entertained. This is not a one-time thing. A great many prisons have this issue.

