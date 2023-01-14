ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local 2024 3-Star OL Ryan Cory Looking Forward to Visiting Hometown Pitt

The Pitt Panthers were always on the TV as Ryan Cory grew up in the Pittsburgh suburbs. It made his official Pitt offer over the summer that much sweeter. Cory — a 6-foot-4, 290-pound offensive lineman from Pine-Richland High in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania — received his official offer with Pat Narduzzi’s express permission at a summer camp on the South Side. It felt great to receive the offer in person, and it will feel even better to finally make a visit to Pitt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
2024 4-Star Central Catholic LB Anthony Speca Commits to Penn State

While it always appeared as if Pitt was just a step or two behind when it came to Anthony Speca, recent visits and developments had left fans hopeful. It would have been important for Speca, a 2024 four-star linebacker from Central Catholic High in Pittsburgh, to make it out to the campus either this weekend or next, but that isn’t going to happen now. It appears Pitt was indeed a step behind.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Nelly Cummings, Pitt Staying Focused As National Attention Rolls In

PITTSBURGH — Pitt hasn’t made the NCAA tournament since 2016, and this year, the Panthers look like they’ve got their best shot at meaningful March basketball since then. Pitt (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has been included in several March Madness bracket predictions by national analysts, including Jerry Palm...
PITTSBURGH, PA

