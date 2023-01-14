Read full article on original website
Wyoming bill would ban electric vehicle sales, gloat to Newsom about it
In a measure calling for a ban on the sale of electric cars, Wyoming GOP lawmakers asked that a copy of the measure be sent to Gavin Newsom.
SFGate
First Black woman sworn in as Massachusetts attorney general
BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell was sworn in Wednesday as the first Black woman to serve as Massachusetts attorney general. Campbell, 40, took her oath of office at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center surrounded by family and supporters. As she did during her campaign, Campbell did not...
Nashville burger restaurants react to California chain In-N-Out's expansion
Will animal style-obsessed crowds forget their old standbys and flock to the shiny new California chain?
SFGate
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
SFGate
Author Howard Blum is writing book on Idaho student deaths
NEW YORK (AP) — A bestselling author of crime stories and other nonfiction works is working on a book about the stabbing deaths last fall of four students at the University of Idaho. Howard Blum has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers, which has not yet announced a title or...
Rainfall totals for parts of the Bay Area so far are staggering
The local reservoirs are filling up.
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
SFGate
New slide covers Highway 1 south of Big Sur
Caltrans said late Sunday afternoon a new slide has covered both lanes of State Highway 1, just south of Mill Creek. The gates at Paul's Slide south of Big Sur remain closed and crews are responding to a new closure north of Lucia. Crews are continuing to evaluate the closure...
