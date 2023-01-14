ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

First Black woman sworn in as Massachusetts attorney general

BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Andrea Campbell was sworn in Wednesday as the first Black woman to serve as Massachusetts attorney general. Campbell, 40, took her oath of office at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center surrounded by family and supporters. As she did during her campaign, Campbell did not...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain dead and on life support — just days after being taken into state custody. Blodgett screamed, cried and...
ARIZONA STATE
Author Howard Blum is writing book on Idaho student deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — A bestselling author of crime stories and other nonfiction works is working on a book about the stabbing deaths last fall of four students at the University of Idaho. Howard Blum has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers, which has not yet announced a title or...
MOSCOW, ID
New slide covers Highway 1 south of Big Sur

Caltrans said late Sunday afternoon a new slide has covered both lanes of State Highway 1, just south of Mill Creek. The gates at Paul's Slide south of Big Sur remain closed and crews are responding to a new closure north of Lucia. Crews are continuing to evaluate the closure...

